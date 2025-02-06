An Insider view of the British America’s Cup Team stand-off

Mikkel Thommessen of seilmagasinet.no in conversation with Magnus Wheatley on the fraught situation that has arisen with the British America’s Cup team.

Wheatley, journalist, commentater and author and AC aficionado, who wrote the daily reports for the 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona in 2024, is the AC insider par excellence.

This excellent video is well worth viewing to hear his privileged insight into the issues and his view of what the likely conclusion will be for the British.





Mikkel Thommessen of seilmagasinet.no and MagnusWheatley discuss the difficult situation that has arisen between INEOS owner Sir Jim Radcliffe and Sir Ben Ainslie over the structure of the British team for the next America’s Cup (AC38).

Last weekend, representatives of cup defenders Emirates Team New Zealand and challengers American Magic, Alinghi and the Luna Rossa team met in London to discuss the future of the British Challenger of Record, the Royal Yacht Squadron Ltd.

Magnus Wheatley can also be followed on his Rule 69 Blog Substack