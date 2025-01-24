Vendee Globe – Jeremie Beyou finishes fourth

Jeremie Beyou sailing Charal was fourth finisher of the Vendee Globe Race 2024.

Beyou crossed the finish line of his fifth Vendée Globe Friday morning at 00:58 (UTC) to take fourth place from the record fleet of 40 starters.

The elapsed time for the 48 year old skipper of Charal is 74 days, 12 hours, 56 minutes and 54 seconds and he finishes 9 days and 17h behind race winner Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé Prévoyance).

Race time: 74d 12h 56min 54s

Gap to first: 9d 17h 34min 05s

Vendee Globe Leaders at 10:00 hrs GMT Wednesday 24 January 2025

1st FRA Charlie Dalin MACIF Santé Prévoyance – Finished

2nd FRA Yoann Richomme PAPREC ARKÉA – Finished

3rd FRA Sébastien Simon GROUPE Dubreuil – Finished

4th FRA Jérémie Beyou CHARAL – Finished

5th FRA Paul Meilhat Biotherm – Finished

6th FRA Nicolas Lunven HOLCIM – PRB – 133 nm to Finish

7th FRA Thomas Ruyant VULNERABLE – 248 nm to Finish

8th SUI Justine Mettraux TEAMWORK-Team Snef – 268 nm to Finish

9th GBR Sam Goodchild VULNERABLE – 312 nm to Finish

10th FRA Benjamin Dutreux GUYOT ENVIRONNEMENT – WATER FAMILY

11th FRA Clarissa Cremer

12th GBR Samantha Davies