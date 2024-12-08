Big Wins for Suardiaz, Manowiecki and Ghio on final day of Wingfoil Racing World Cup in Brazil

There was a flurry of victories on the final day of the Sol Wingfoil Racing World Cup in Jericoacoara, Brazil.

In the women’s competition Nia Suardiaz won the event and the season, the Spanish teenager becoming the third different rider to win the world title over the past three seasons.

The Spaniard had a close tussle with last year’s World Champion, Maddalena Spanu, around the two-lap race course. But Suardiaz had an extra click of speed on the downwind legs and stretched away from the Italian to take out the Finals in a single heat.

Mathis Ghio, on the other hand, has won all three men’s world titles since Season #1 of this new sport back in 2022.

Reigning World Champion Mathis Ghio found himself in the unusual position of having to earn his place in the Final by fighting his way out of Semi Final A. This the Frenchman did easily enough.

Despite finishing in third place in Jeri behind Manowiecki and Cappuzzo, Ghio did enough to secure his third consecutive world title and as yet remains the only man to have won a Wingfoil Racing World Championship.

So ends the 2024 season, and the 2025 tour begins with a first-time visit to Morocco where the first event of the season will take place in Dakhla this March.

2024 WORLD TOUR RESULTS MEN

1. Mathis Ghio FRA

2. Kamil Manowiecki POL

3. Francesco Cappuzzo ITA

GBR 12th Rafferty Read

2024 WORLD TOUR RESULTS WOMEN

1. Nia Suardiaz ESP

2. Maddalena Spanu ITA

3.Karolina Kluszczynska POL

Jeri Wingfoil Racing World Cup, Brazil

EVENT RESULTS MEN

1. Kamil Manowiecki POL

2. Francesco Cappuzzo ITA

3. Mathis Ghio FRA

4. Nicolo Spanu ITA

5. Alessandro Jose’ Tomasi ITA6.

6. Julien Rattotti FRA

EVENT RESULTS WOMEN

1. Nia Suardiaz ESP

2. Maddalena Spanu ITA

3. Mar De Arce Sanchez ESP

4. Orane Ceris FRAFRA

5. Iset Segura ESP

6. Marta Monge ITA

Kylie Belloeuvre