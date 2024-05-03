Transat CIC – Richomme leads IMOCAs, Lipinski and Delahaye neck and neck in Class40s

With less than 1,600 miles to go, Yoann Richomme (IMOCA Paprec Arkéa) has taken the lead of the Transat CIC fleet.

In Class40, the four leaders, led by Ian Lipinski (Crédit Mutuel), are locked in a tight battle.

The pace is picking up for the IMOCAs, who have finally hit the much awaited downwind conditions and are speeding towards New York, where the finish of The Transat CIC could be as early as next Monday.

In very demanding conditions the two-way battle at the front continues, with Yoann Richomme (Paprec Arkéa) taking the lead over Charlie Dalin (MACIF Santé et Prevoyance) in the latest rankings.

Behind the leaders, Samantha Davies (Initiatives Coeur) has made a strong comeback and is now fourth, just one and a half mile behind Damien Seguin (Group Apicil) while German Boris Hermann (Malizia Seaexplorer) is fifth and within fifty miles to the leaders, despite having to make some repairs yesterday.



Britain’s James (Haryada Gentoo Sailing Team) has reported some small issues but has managed to keep an excllent 20th place.

The top Class40s are getting across the ridge which the IMOCAs went through yesterday, but are still keeping good average speed and are probably taking time to give their boats a thorough check.

Less than two miles separate the new leader Ian Lipinski (Credit Mutuelle) and Fabien Delahaye (Legallais) who have been switching places over the last two days in an unrelenting fight for the top spot.

They must, though, watch out for Italy’s Ambrogio Beccaria (Alla Grande Pirelli) who made a comeback and is now third at a bit more than 9 miles behind and for early leader Nicolas d’Estais (Café Joyeux) in fourth.

In the Vintage class, Patrick Isoard has put more miles between his Uship pour Enfants du Mekong and Rémi Gerin’s FAIAOHAE and is about to cross the 2,300 miles to the finish line point.

Over the last 24 hours race control were informed of more damages and abandons. Clarisse Crémer is heading to the Azores.

In Class40 Goulven Marie (QWANZA) dismasted in the early hours Thursday.

Following the official retirement of Quentin Le Nabour (Bleu Blanc Planète Location), Axel Tréhin (Project Rescue Ocean) has hit a floating object, and Aurélien Ducroz (Crosscall) reported a broken stay, both are assessing the situation with their shore teams.