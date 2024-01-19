ILCA 6 Youth and Men’s World Championships – Final Day

Winners of the ILCA 6 Youth and Men’s World Championships in Mar del Plata, Argentina . . .

ILCA 6 Youth Men – Antonio Pascali of Italy ILCA 6 Youth Women – Maria Vittoria Arseni of Italy ILCA 6 Men – Francisco Renna of Argentina



Best placed British competitor was Jon Emmett, finishing seventh in the Men’s ILCA 6 championship.

In the men’s Youth event, Alfred Noel finished 23rd.

No British entry in the women’s Youth championship.

ILCA 6 Youth Men – Final leaders (99 entries)

Gold ITA Antonio Pascali – – 38 pts

Silver ISR Rem Pulci Magen – – 52 pts

Bronze USA Jake Homberger – – 56 pts

4th BRA Gustavo Canovas Kiessling – U17 – – 69 pts

5th ARG Ramon Frene – – 73 pts

6th BEL Anders Bultynck – – 99 pts

ILCA 6 Youth Women – Final leaders (31 entries)

Gold ITA Maria Vittoria Arseni – – 25 pts

Silver IRL Sienna Wright – U17 – – 37 pts

Bronze ITA Ginevra Caracciolo – – 45 pts

4th UKR Alina Shapovalova – – 47 pts

5th GRE Hermionie Ghicas – U17 – – 75 pts

6th USA Isabella Mendoza Cabezas – – 79 pts

ILCA 6 Men – Final leaders (51 entries)

Gold ARG Francisco Renna – – 17 pts

Silver ARG Juan Pablo Bisio – – 29.6 pts

Bronze BRA Antonio Cavalcanti Rosa – – 33 pts

4th ARG Pedro Pinto – – 48 pts

5th BRA Andrey De Oliveira Godoy – – 66 pts

6th ARG Ulises Gómez Lacchini – – 86.6 pts

Full results available here . . .