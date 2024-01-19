ILCA 6 Youth and Men’s World Championships – Final Day

Winners of the ILCA 6 Youth and Men’s World Championships in Mar del Plata, Argentina . . .
- ILCA 6 Youth Men – Antonio Pascali of Italy
- ILCA 6 Youth Women – Maria Vittoria Arseni of Italy
- ILCA 6 Men – Francisco Renna of Argentina
Best placed British competitor was Jon Emmett, finishing seventh in the Men’s ILCA 6 championship.
In the men’s Youth event, Alfred Noel finished 23rd.
No British entry in the women’s Youth championship.
ILCA 6 Youth Men – Final leaders (99 entries)
Gold ITA Antonio Pascali – – 38 pts
Silver ISR Rem Pulci Magen – – 52 pts
Bronze USA Jake Homberger – – 56 pts
4th BRA Gustavo Canovas Kiessling – U17 – – 69 pts
5th ARG Ramon Frene – – 73 pts
6th BEL Anders Bultynck – – 99 pts
ILCA 6 Youth Women – Final leaders (31 entries)
Gold ITA Maria Vittoria Arseni – – 25 pts
Silver IRL Sienna Wright – U17 – – 37 pts
Bronze ITA Ginevra Caracciolo – – 45 pts
4th UKR Alina Shapovalova – – 47 pts
5th GRE Hermionie Ghicas – U17 – – 75 pts
6th USA Isabella Mendoza Cabezas – – 79 pts
ILCA 6 Men – Final leaders (51 entries)
Gold ARG Francisco Renna – – 17 pts
Silver ARG Juan Pablo Bisio – – 29.6 pts
Bronze BRA Antonio Cavalcanti Rosa – – 33 pts
4th ARG Pedro Pinto – – 48 pts
5th BRA Andrey De Oliveira Godoy – – 66 pts
6th ARG Ulises Gómez Lacchini – – 86.6 pts