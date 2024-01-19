Warrior Won overall winner of the RORC Transatlantic Race

PAC52 Warrior Won (USA) owned and skippered by Chris Sheehan has won the RORC Transatlantic Race Trophy.

While 11 boats are still racing, none of the competitors at sea can beat Warrior Won’s corrected time under IRC to win the race overall.

Warrior Won completed the race in an elapsed time of 11 Days 5 Hrs 18 Mins and 28 Secs.

Warrior Won has been on a five-year programme of racing, including winning the 2022 RORC Caribbean 600 and competing in the Rolex Middle Sea Race, Rolex Sydney Hobart and Rolex Fastnet Race.

For Warrior Won’s owner Chris Sheehan, winning the RORC Transatlantic Race was the ultimate ambition.

Warrior Won Crew: Christopher Sheehan, Chris Welch, Collin Leon, David Gilmour, Dylan Vogel, Isamu Sakai, Matt Humphries, Richard Clarke, Sam Hallowell, Stu Bannatyne, and Tristan Louwrens.

PAC52 Warrior Won is the first American boat to win the RORC Transatlantic Race and the second smallest boat to do so.