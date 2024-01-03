Tasar World Championship – Jay and Lisa Renehan set bar for opening day

The 2024 Tasar World Championship opened with the practice race at the Sandringham Yacht Club, Melbourne.
The USA pair, Jay and Lisa Renehan took the warm-up victory ahead of the new Australian title champions, Harrison Sly and Zara Challis, with Mahoro Sekiguchi and Ryo Uematsu of Japan third.
So no surprises in the leading group at this stage, although among the early retirements were Rob and Nicole Douglass, winners of the 2019 Worlds when last held in the UK at Hayling Island SC, and sure to feature here.
Championship racing opens with two/three races on Thursday 4 January, with a maximum of 12 races scheduled for the event.
2024 Tasar World Championship – Invitation/Practice Race (80 entries)
1st USA 2982 Jay Renehan and Lisa Renehan
2nd AUS 2976 Harrison Sly and Zara Challis
3rd JPN 2959 Mahoro Sekiguchi and Ryo Uematsu
4th AUS 2970 James Sly and Eliza Solly
5th AUS 2969 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne
6th AUS 2911 Peter Davies and Pia Lehtonen-Davies
7th USA 2687 Brian Johnson and Jenny Sorensen
8th USA 2981 Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee
9th AUS 2907 Brad Jones and Allegra Jones
10th AUS 2968 Claire Medd and Simon Medd
11th AUS 2857 Craig Mcphee and Wayne Hale
12th AUS 2811 Alan Riley and Geoff Smith
13th GBR 2871 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill
14th JPN 2987 Satoshi Kami and Saori Kami
15th JPN 2749 Akihiro Morita and Tomoyo Morita
16th USA 2983 Michael Karas and Molly Karas
17th USA 2916 Chris Lanzinger and Molly Lanzinger
18th USA 2984 Derek Bottles and Becca Galfer
19th AUS 2948 Jon Holroyd and Tom Johnston
20th AUS 2980 Chris Dance and Peter Hackett
Full results avaiable here . . .
Related Post:
Australian Tasar Championship – Sly and Challis take Aussie title