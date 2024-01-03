Tasar World Championship – Jay and Lisa Renehan set bar for opening day

The 2024 Tasar World Championship opened with the practice race at the Sandringham Yacht Club, Melbourne.

The USA pair, Jay and Lisa Renehan took the warm-up victory ahead of the new Australian title champions, Harrison Sly and Zara Challis, with Mahoro Sekiguchi and Ryo Uematsu of Japan third.

So no surprises in the leading group at this stage, although among the early retirements were Rob and Nicole Douglass, winners of the 2019 Worlds when last held in the UK at Hayling Island SC, and sure to feature here.

Championship racing opens with two/three races on Thursday 4 January, with a maximum of 12 races scheduled for the event.

2024 Tasar World Championship – Invitation/Practice Race (80 entries)

1st USA 2982 Jay Renehan and Lisa Renehan

2nd AUS 2976 Harrison Sly and Zara Challis

3rd JPN 2959 Mahoro Sekiguchi and Ryo Uematsu

4th AUS 2970 James Sly and Eliza Solly

5th AUS 2969 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne

6th AUS 2911 Peter Davies and Pia Lehtonen-Davies

7th USA 2687 Brian Johnson and Jenny Sorensen

8th USA 2981 Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee

9th AUS 2907 Brad Jones and Allegra Jones

10th AUS 2968 Claire Medd and Simon Medd

11th AUS 2857 Craig Mcphee and Wayne Hale

12th AUS 2811 Alan Riley and Geoff Smith

13th GBR 2871 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill

14th JPN 2987 Satoshi Kami and Saori Kami

15th JPN 2749 Akihiro Morita and Tomoyo Morita

16th USA 2983 Michael Karas and Molly Karas

17th USA 2916 Chris Lanzinger and Molly Lanzinger

18th USA 2984 Derek Bottles and Becca Galfer

19th AUS 2948 Jon Holroyd and Tom Johnston

20th AUS 2980 Chris Dance and Peter Hackett

