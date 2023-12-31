Australian Tasar Championship – Sly and Challis take Aussie title

Harrison Sly and Zara Challis AUS took the 2023 Australian Tasar Championship on count-back, holding off a strong challange by Alyosha Strum-Palerm and Analucia Clarkson of the USA.



After a day was lost to strong winds, three races were completed on the final day to complete the championship, the pre-event for the 2024 World Championship which opens with an invitaion race on Wednesday 3 January.

Completeing the podium were another USA pair, Jay Renehan and Jay Renehan, with fourth place going to James Sly and Eliza Solly AUS, who won the the two final races to jump ahead of Jonathan and Libby Johnson Mckee USA in fifth, and Jon Holroyd and Tom Johnston AUS sixth.

Britain’s Steve and Sarah Cockerill finished in 14th place (12,-18,16,14,12).

The 2024 Tasar World Championship opens at the Sandringham Yacht Club, Melbourne, after the New Year celebrations, with the first series race on Thursday 4 January.

2023 Australian Tasar Championship – Final Leaders after 5 races (87 entries)

1st AUS 2976 Harrison Sly and Zara Challis – – 14 pts

2nd USA 2994 Alyosha Strum-Palerm and Analucia Clarkson – – 14 pts

3rd USA 2982 Jay Renehan and Jay Renehan – – 18 pts

4th AUS 2970 James Sly and Eliza Solly – – 25 pts

5th USA 2981 Jonathan Mckee and Libby Johnson Mckee – – 25 pts

6th AUS 2948 Jon Holroyd and Tom Johnston – – 27 pts

7th AUS 2980 Chris Dance and Peter Hackett – – 28 pts

8th AUS 2969 Heather Macfarlane and Chris Payne – – 35 pts

9th AUS 2857 Craig Mcphee and Wayne Hale – – 37 pts

10th AUS 2992 Rick Longbottom and Darryl Bentley – – 40 pts

11th USA 2983 Michael Karas and Molly Karas – – 44 pts

12th AUS 2930 Lachlan Heath and Carmen Walker – – 46 pts

13th USA 2398 Stasi Burzycki and Sophia Kasper – – 51 pts

14th GBR 2871 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill – – 54 pts

15th AUS 2842 Joshua Faddy and Paula Cummins – – 55 pts

16th AUS 2964 Gary Ratcliffe and Robyn Ratcliffe – – 58 pts

17th AUS 2811 Alan Riley and Geoff Smith – – 59 pts

18th AUS 2971 Mark Bulka and Oliver Bulka – – 61 pts

19th AUS 2968 Claire Medd and Simon Medd – – 63 pts

20th USA 2888 Ellie Ungar and Jackson Mccoy – – 64 pts

Other GBR

33rd GBR 2829 Jeremy Hawkins and Suzanne Hawkins – – 128 pts

72nd GBR 2742 John Lawton and Sarah Allen – – 269 pts

Full results available here . . .