The 41st Gill Grafham Grand Prix attracted 150+ entries to Grafham Water SC over the New Year weekend.
Doubling-up as the fourth event of the 2023/24 Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, the event produced three handicap fleet winners.
Winner of the Fast Handicap was Sam Pascoe in his Musto Skiff, with second Will Smith, Nacra 16 and third Dan VIincent, Musto Skiff.
In the Medium Handicap fleet, the winner was George Smith sailing an RS600, second Tom Gillard and Arran Holman in a 470, and third Stuart Jones in his Contender.
Keeping up the single-hander domination with two race wins to take the Slow Handicap was Alastair Brown in an ILCA 7 (or Laser in old money). Second Ben Flower, ILCA 7, and third Luke Fisher, RS Vareo.
Gill Grafham Grand Prix 41 – Fast Handicap Leaders (54 entries)
1st Fast Musto Skiff – Sam PASCOE Castle Cove SC -2 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd Fast Nacra 16 – William SMITH Grafham Water SC 1 -6 2 – – 3 pts
3rd Fast Musto Skiff – Dan VINCENT Stokes Bay SC 3 2 -4 – – 5 pts
4th Fast Formula 18 – Jon SWEET and Reece WEBB Grafham Water SC -5 3 3 – – 6 pts
5th Fast 505 – Roger GILBERT and Ian MITCHELL Frensham Pond SC -7 4 5 – – 9 pts
6th Fast 505 – Michael SIMS and Carl GIBBON Burton SC -6 5 6 – – 11 pts
7th Fast Musto Skiff – Richard SMITH Medway YC 4 8 -10 – – 12 pts
8th Fast 505 – Charlie CHANDLER and Owen MILLS Tewkesbury SC -20 9 9 – – 18 pts
9th Fast RS500 – Peter and James CURTIS Grafham Water SC 8 10.5 -15 – – 18.5 pts
10th Fast Spitfire – Christian and Jack MASH Grafham Water SC 10 10.5 -11 – – 20.5 pts
Gill Grafham Grand Prix 41 – Medium Handicap Leaders (55 entries)
1st Medium RS600 – George SMITH Bough Beech SC 1 1 -3 – – 2 pts
2nd Medium 470 – Tom GILLARD and Arran HOLMAN Hollowell SC 3 2 -5 – – 5 pts
2nd Medium Contender – Stuart JONES Datchet Water SC 2 3 -7 – – 5 pts
4th Medium Flying 15 – Ben MCGRANE and James ROSS Netley SC -9 5 1 – – 6 pts
5th Medium RS200 – Rob HENDERSON and Chris GOULD Hayling Island SC -10 6.5 2 – – 8.5 pts
6th Medium RS600 – Jake WILLARS Notts County SC 6 4 -8 – – 10 pts
7th Medium RS200 – Tom and Tristan AHLHEID Frensham Pond SC -11 6.5 4 – – 10.5 pts
8th Medium Flying 15 – Charles APTHORP and David RICKARD Hayling Island SC 8 -9 6 – – 14 pts
9th Medium Flying 15 – Simon KNELLER and Ashley PAINTER Grafham Water SC 5 -10 10 – – 15 pts
10th Medium RS600 – Will RUSSELL Grafham Water SC 4 12 -18 – – 16 pts
Gill Grafham Grand Prix 41 – Slow Handicap Leaders (54 entries)
1st Slow ILCA 7 – Alastair BROWN Great Moor SC 1 1 -3 – – 2 pts
2nd Slow ILCA 7 – Ben FLOWER Paignton SC 2 3 -4 – – 5 pts
3rd Slow RS Vareo – Luke FISHER Emberton Park SC 5 -16 1 – – 6 pts
4th Slow OK – Nick CRAIG Burghfield SC -6.5 5 2 – – 7 pts
5th Slow Solo – Oliver DAVENPORT Northampton SC 3 -6 5 – – 8 pts
6th Slow GP14 – Jasper and Fergus BARNHAM Grafham Water SC -9 2 9 – – 11 pts
7th Slow ILCA 6 – Mish COLLINGRIDGE Waldringfield SC -55 4 8 – – 12 pts
8th Slow ILCA 6 – Freddie SUNDERLAND Draycote Water SC 4 -15 10 – – 14 pts
9th Slow ILCA 6 – Amelie HACKER Aldeburgh YC 6.5 8 -13 – – 14.5 pts
10th Slow ILCA 6 – Hugh ANDREWS Blackwater SC 8 7 -16.5 – – 15 pts