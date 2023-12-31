The 41st Gill Grafham Grand Prix attracted 150+ entries to Grafham Water SC over the New Year weekend.

Doubling-up as the fourth event of the 2023/24 Seldén SailJuice Winter Series, the event produced three handicap fleet winners.

Winner of the Fast Handicap was Sam Pascoe in his Musto Skiff, with second Will Smith, Nacra 16 and third Dan VIincent, Musto Skiff.

In the Medium Handicap fleet, the winner was George Smith sailing an RS600, second Tom Gillard and Arran Holman in a 470, and third Stuart Jones in his Contender.

Keeping up the single-hander domination with two race wins to take the Slow Handicap was Alastair Brown in an ILCA 7 (or Laser in old money). Second Ben Flower, ILCA 7, and third Luke Fisher, RS Vareo.

Gill Grafham Grand Prix 41 – Fast Handicap Leaders (54 entries)

1st Fast Musto Skiff – Sam PASCOE Castle Cove SC -2 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd Fast Nacra 16 – William SMITH Grafham Water SC 1 -6 2 – – 3 pts

3rd Fast Musto Skiff – Dan VINCENT Stokes Bay SC 3 2 -4 – – 5 pts

4th Fast Formula 18 – Jon SWEET and Reece WEBB Grafham Water SC -5 3 3 – – 6 pts

5th Fast 505 – Roger GILBERT and Ian MITCHELL Frensham Pond SC -7 4 5 – – 9 pts

6th Fast 505 – Michael SIMS and Carl GIBBON Burton SC -6 5 6 – – 11 pts

7th Fast Musto Skiff – Richard SMITH Medway YC 4 8 -10 – – 12 pts

8th Fast 505 – Charlie CHANDLER and Owen MILLS Tewkesbury SC -20 9 9 – – 18 pts

9th Fast RS500 – Peter and James CURTIS Grafham Water SC 8 10.5 -15 – – 18.5 pts

10th Fast Spitfire – Christian and Jack MASH Grafham Water SC 10 10.5 -11 – – 20.5 pts

Gill Grafham Grand Prix 41 – Medium Handicap Leaders (55 entries)

1st Medium RS600 – George SMITH Bough Beech SC 1 1 -3 – – 2 pts

2nd Medium 470 – Tom GILLARD and Arran HOLMAN Hollowell SC 3 2 -5 – – 5 pts

2nd Medium Contender – Stuart JONES Datchet Water SC 2 3 -7 – – 5 pts

4th Medium Flying 15 – Ben MCGRANE and James ROSS Netley SC -9 5 1 – – 6 pts

5th Medium RS200 – Rob HENDERSON and Chris GOULD Hayling Island SC -10 6.5 2 – – 8.5 pts

6th Medium RS600 – Jake WILLARS Notts County SC 6 4 -8 – – 10 pts

7th Medium RS200 – Tom and Tristan AHLHEID Frensham Pond SC -11 6.5 4 – – 10.5 pts

8th Medium Flying 15 – Charles APTHORP and David RICKARD Hayling Island SC 8 -9 6 – – 14 pts

9th Medium Flying 15 – Simon KNELLER and Ashley PAINTER Grafham Water SC 5 -10 10 – – 15 pts

10th Medium RS600 – Will RUSSELL Grafham Water SC 4 12 -18 – – 16 pts

Gill Grafham Grand Prix 41 – Slow Handicap Leaders (54 entries)

1st Slow ILCA 7 – Alastair BROWN Great Moor SC 1 1 -3 – – 2 pts

2nd Slow ILCA 7 – Ben FLOWER Paignton SC 2 3 -4 – – 5 pts

3rd Slow RS Vareo – Luke FISHER Emberton Park SC 5 -16 1 – – 6 pts

4th Slow OK – Nick CRAIG Burghfield SC -6.5 5 2 – – 7 pts

5th Slow Solo – Oliver DAVENPORT Northampton SC 3 -6 5 – – 8 pts

6th Slow GP14 – Jasper and Fergus BARNHAM Grafham Water SC -9 2 9 – – 11 pts

7th Slow ILCA 6 – Mish COLLINGRIDGE Waldringfield SC -55 4 8 – – 12 pts

8th Slow ILCA 6 – Freddie SUNDERLAND Draycote Water SC 4 -15 10 – – 14 pts

9th Slow ILCA 6 – Amelie HACKER Aldeburgh YC 6.5 8 -13 – – 14.5 pts

10th Slow ILCA 6 – Hugh ANDREWS Blackwater SC 8 7 -16.5 – – 15 pts

Full results available here . . .