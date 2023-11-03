J/70 World Championship – Brits take lead with one day to go

Britain’s Charlie Thompson, Tom Mallindine, Ben Saxton, Chris Grube and Elisabeth Whitener move into the overall lead.

A 6 and 8 scoreline was enough to take Brutus III into a 7pt lead with 34 pts and just one more day to go at the J/70 World Championship at the St. Petersburg Yacht Club, Florida.

Former leader Peter Duncan of the USA on Relative Obscurity, kept his lead after a fifth in the first race, but a 52 in the second, even although discarded, forced him to count an earlier 18th place, finishing the day in second with 41 pts.

Bruce Golison USA, with a consistent 2 and 6 moves into third with 59 pts, while Laura Grondin USA with a 48 and 21 drops to fourth on 75 pts.

Two races are scheduled for the final day with the 2023 title looking to be for Thompson to lose . . . Avoiding any entanglement with Duncan and sailing his own race being critical.

Tod Sackett USA and his Corinthian ‘FM’ team won Race 7, and Ignacio Perez MEX and Zaguer the Race 8 winner.

2023 J/70 World Championship – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (83 entries)

1st GBR 1123 Mallindine and Thompson – – 53 3 6 8 2 1 6 8 – – 34 pts

2nd USA 1311 Peter Duncan – – 18 1 4 2 6 5 5 52 – – 41 pts

3rd USA 26 Bruce Golison – – 5 84 2 39 1 4 2 6 – – 59 pts

4th USA 819 Laura Grondin – – 4 2 9 15 12 12 48 21 – – 75 pts

5th BRA 1226 Ralph Vasconcellos Rosa – – 1 36 18 1 26 24 11 2 – – 83 pts

6th USA 49 Brian Keane – – 21 5 26 7 17 23 13 5 – – 91 pts

7th ESP 949 Luis Albert – – 11 4 3 14 24 18 24 32 – – 98 pts

8th USA 34 Cate Muller-Terhune – – 3 19 45 12 5 17 9 38 – – 103 pts

9th USA 1562 Richard Witzel – – 33 10 8 5 16 25 32 11 – – 107 pts

10th USA 551 John Gochberg – – 10 18 24 65 11 26 4 20 – – 113 pts

Full results available here . . .