Transat Jacques Vabre – No start before Monday for any class, including the IMOCAs

The Transat Jacques Vabre Race Direction team has announced that there will not be any new starts for windbound classes before Monday.

The Race Direction team is working on a starting scenario for the IMOCA, the first option at the moment being Tuesday 7 November at the very beginning of the morning.

With an IMOCA exit out Paul Vatine basin, Le Havre in the morning open gate – from 5:00 am to 6:15 am.

To make up for lost time, the three fleets will be taking a direct, and therefore reduced, route. The preferred option for the course is a direct route to Martinique.



For the Class40 and Ocean Fifty in Lorient La Base, the goal is to go at the first opportunity, decided in collaboration with the classes, next week.

Meanwhile the classes have been able to carry out a full check of boats and their mooring lines ahead of another storm expected Saturday.

ULTIM Fleet Friday 3 November 12:02 Hrs

1st Maxi Banque Populaire XI – 34.9 kts 5,259 nm to finish

2nd Maxi Edmond De Rothschild – 36.3 kts +61 nm

3rd SVR Lazartigue – 34.4 kts +89 nm

4th Sodebo Ultim 3 – 33.9 kts +100.2 nm

5th Actual Ultim 3 – 31.8 kts +160.6 nm

The first leg to the present stopover harbours were won in the Ocean Fifty by the duo Thibaut Vauchel-Camus / Quentin Vlamynck (Solidaires en Peloton), and in Class40 by Ambrogio Beccaria / Nicolas Andrieu (Alla Grande Pirelli).