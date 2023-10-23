29er Eurocup Final – Demurtas and Santi take one point lead on Day 2

Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi of Italy go clear leaders after one race on day 2 of the 29er Eurocup Final at Riva del Garda.

Second are Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux FRA after a 12th place, and third Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and Sámuel Juhász András HUN after a 3rd place finish.

Lukas Kraus and Ondrej Bastar CZE keep it tight in fourth place, this leading group covered by four points after five races.

Best placed British team are Charlie Gran and Sam Webb, who after finishing second are in 18th with 26 pts.

While Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough won their yellow flight and are now 23rd with 29 pts.

Both these GBR teams will race in the Gold fleet from Tuesday.

29er Eurocup Final – Day 1 Leaders after 5 races, 1 discard (176 entries)

1st ITA 3 Alex Demurtas and Giovanni Santi 1.0 (3.0) 1.0 1.0 2.0 – – 5 pts

2nd FRA 4 Hugo Revil and Karl Devaux 1.0 3.0 1.0 1.0 (12.0) – – 6 pts

3rd HUN 3352 Soma Kis-Szölgyémi and Sámuel Juhász András 1.0 1.0 (5.0) 2.0 3.0 – – 7 pts

4th CZE 3086 Lukas Kraus and Ondrej Bastar 1.0 3.0 2.0 3.0 (13.0) – – 9 pts

5th POL 2994 Alicja Tutkowska and Alicja Dampc (20.0) 6.0 2.0 5.0 1.0 – – 14 pts

6th ITA 3325 Nina Ivaldi and Giada Babini (8.0) 2.0 7.0 4.0 4.0 – – 17 pts

7th ITA 3234 Alessio Bonizzoni and Walter Bonizzoni 7.0 2.0 8.0 1.0 (17.0) – – 18 pts

8th FRA 2930 Huet des Aunay Nolann and Gresset Titouan 2.0 4.0 (10.0) 7.0 5.0 – – 18 pts

9th GER 2959 Peer Kruse and Ari Bussing (11.0) 3.0 4.0 3.0 8.0 – – 18 pts

10th FRA 2901 Jannin Sarah and Babin Fleur 3.0 4.0 4.0 7.0 (20.0) – – 18 pts

Leading GBR:

18th GBR 8 Charlie Gran and Sam Webb (45.0 UFD) 7.0 3.0 14.0 2.0 – – 26 pts

23rd GBR 3079 Annabelle Vines and Madeline Bilbrough 3.0 8.0 (32.0) 17.0 1.0 – – 29 pts

49th GBR 3400 Charlie Gatehouse and Sam Tonks 8.0 11.0 20.0 (27.0) 8.0 – – 47 pts

Full results available here . . .