Rolex Middle Sea Race – First finisher is the MOD70 Limosa

First finisher in the Rolex Middle Sea Race is the MOD70 Limosa, skippered by Alexia Barrier and co-skipper Dee Caffari, crossing the finish at 13:10 CEST Monday.

The majority of the monohull fleet and the remaining multihulls continue their circumnavigation of Sicily, with close battles ongoing throughout the 102 entries still racing.

In the monohull line honours contest, the big news of the day was the dismasting just south of Favignana of American entry Lucky, Bryan Ehrhart’s 27 metre Juan K flier.

Receiving the news around 08:00 CEST, the Royal Malta YC Race Control was quick to establish all crew were safe and well, and to offer any assistance required.

Lucky has now taken on fuel and is motoring back to Malta.

At 16:00 CEST, Leopard 3 looks to have finally achieved a few miles separation from Andrea Recordati’s Italian Wally 93, Bullitt, and is powering upwind on port tack into the penultimate turn at Lampedusa.

The 30.78m maxi from Monaco is expected into Malta in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The rest of the fleet is spread out over some 300nm.