Star Class Vintage Gold Cup opens at Gull Lake, Michigan

The Vintage Gold Cup and ISCYRA welcomed this year’s participants to Gull Lake, Michigan for the 7th Annual Vintage Gold Cup.

28 Performance Vintage boats and four Classic Vintage Boats are entered for the three-day event.

Competitors have traveled from Germany, Brazil, Sweden, Canada, Bermuda and throughout the USA (including California, Maryland, New Hampshire, Florida, New Jersey, Illinois, Ohio, Washington and Michigan).



Returning to defend last year’s title is Lars Grael (BRA) who is teaming this year’s event with crew Mauricio Bueno.

Also, in this year’s fleet will be three time champion of the Vintage Gold Cup Paul Cayard (USA) once again sailing with son Danny Cayard (USA). Mark Reynolds (USA) is teaming again with his Gold Medal crew Hal Haenel.

From Sweden Leif Carlsson and Thomas Karlsson are returning to showcase their skills in boat handling.

The Carlsson family has been building Star Boats in Sweden since the 1960’s and have generously partnered with the Vintage Gold Cup in the restoration of six wooden star boats.