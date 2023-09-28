505 Worlds – New leaders after tough day on Francisco Bay

Eric Anderson and Nic Baird USA move into the lead on day 2 of the 505 World Championships.

Back-to-back wins for the American pair gave them a four point lead after four races on San Francisco Bay.

Mike Martin and Adam Lowry USA are now second after a 2 and 4, on 10 pts, and Mike Holt and Carl Smit USA are third with 14 pts after a 4 and 2.

Leading British pair, Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe posted a 7 and 9 to retain fourth place with 25 pts.

Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot of France move up into fifth with a 9 and 3 on 29 pts as Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell GBR slip to sixth with 32 pts.

Anderson and Baird were masters of the tough conditions, finishing ahead of local duo Martin and Lowry in the first racee, and Holt and Smit in the second.

There was also a fair share of carnage out on the course Wednesday with multiple broken masts and numerous boats flipped over.

As one of the seasoned St. Francis Yacht Club race committee members commented, “It was that sort of day”.

Racing continues Thursday with two more races followed by a lay day Friday.

2023 505 World Championship – Leaders after 4 races (60 entries)

1st USA 9248 Eric Anderson and Nic Baird – – 2 2 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd USA 9106 Mike Martin and Adam Lowry – – 3 1 2 4 – – 10 pts

3rd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit – – 4 4 4 2 – – 14 pts

4th GBR 9253 Nathan Batchelor and Sam Pascoe – – 1 8 7 9 – – 25 pts

5th FRA 9220 Philippe BOITE and Marin CARNOT – – 10 7 9 3 – – 29 pts

6th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ian Mitchell – – 6 6 14 6 – – 32 pts

7th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Alex Daies – – 5 9 6 14 – – 34 pts

8th USA 9250 JB Turney and Jon Bell – – 14 5 11 7 – – 37 pts

9th USA 9160 Howard Hamlin and Jeff Nelson – – 16 3 10 10 – – 39 pts

10th USA 9240 A.J. Conrads and Rob Woeful – – 8 14 12 8 – – 42 pts

Full results available here . . .