Osprey UK Nationals – Rainback and Angrave are 2023 Champions

Matt Rainback and Phil Angrave finished as they started . . . with back-to-back wins, to claim the Osprey 2023 UK Nationals hosted by Hayling Island SC.

Rainback and Angrave finished with 7 pts, and 10 pts clear of second placed Ben McGrane and James Ross on 17 pts, with Chris Gould and Dan Martin in third place with 19 pts

Matt Burge and Vyv Townend pulled into fourth with a hat-trick od second places to overtake Caroline Croft and Mike Greig who finished in fifth.

Terry Curtis and Peter Greig won the first race of the final day and moved up to claim sixth overall.

Rainback and Angrave controlled from the front throughout with five race wins from eight races, and only dropping outside the top three in one race – a fourth place that were able to discard.

Osprey 2023 Nationals – Final Leaders after 8 races, 2 discard (49 entries)

Full results available here . . .