Stage 2 of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec started Sunday in light winds

Off into the sunshine and light winds of Stage 2 of La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec

The 32 solo racers of the 54th La Solitaire du Figaro Paprec enjoyed a gentle introduction to Stage 2, a leg of more than 500 miles from Kinsale in Ireland to Roscoff on the Bay of Morlaix where they should finish Thursday.

After winning the first leg into his native Ireland, Tom Dolan (Smurfit Kappa-Kingspan) made his trademark solid, unspectacular start.

Dolan was tenth out of the bay Sunday afternoon, in good company just behind some of his closest rivals.

And after two days racing, and with 250+ nm to go he is 8th and ten miles behind the leader Alexis Loison (Groupe REEL) of France.

Second is Jules Delpech (Orcom) FRA and third Hugo Dhalenne (YC de Saint-Lunaire) FRA whohad been the early leader.

Race Director Yann Chateau announced yesterday that the flee will sail the long course, round the rock south of the Isle of Man rather than a possible shorter course which would have turned south offshore of Dublin Bay

They have now rounded the most northerly mark of the course, the Chicken Rock lighthouse, south of the Isle of Man and are heading back south to the Bay of Morlaix with an ETA of Thursday afternoon.

Leading positions Tuesday 5 September at 17:30 (FRA)