Cowes Week racing Sunday cancelled due to adverse weather conditions

Racing has been cancelled for Sunday at the Cowes Week regatta due to adverse weather conditions in the Solent.

With the predicted weather front sweeping along the Channel sooner and with more intensity than initially expected, racing for all classes was abandoned.

Laurence Mead – Regatta Director explained that although it actually dropped just before we abandoned, that was just the effect of rain. There was big squall in front of it, then it dropped but we knew that in the following 40 minutes to an hour it would be up to 29kts and gusting a little more – up to 30-32kts.

With conditions looking better from Monday, it is hoped that races will resume then but, for Sunday, the Cowes Week festivities will be confined to the shore.



Back on shore competitors and visitors to Cowes now have time to enjoy a relaxing day exploring and enjoying all the Cowes Week shoreside activities.

These include afternoon tea at or a Mermaid G&T at the Mermaid Gin Garden at Northwood House and, of course, a Mount Gay Rum cocktail – Cowes Week’s official rum supplier – at their bar on Cowes Yacht Haven.

One place of interest definitely worth a visit is The Boat Shed at the Medina Yard, Thetis Road, Cowes, which has an impressive collection of nearly 90 boats, from classic yachts, motorboats, and lifeboats to Sir Ben Ainslie’s 2017 America’s Cup test boat BAR T1.

The Boat Shed will be open every day during Cowes Week between 1100-1600 and entry is free.

Cowes Parade Regatta Village entertainment kicks off at 1430 with John McKinnie.