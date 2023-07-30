Mirror World Championship – Ben and Keira McGrane take 2023 Title

Ben and Keira McGrane dominated the Mirror 2023 World Championships hosted at Sligo YC, Ireland.



Ben and daughter Keira (GBR 71038) took the title after winning six of the eleven races, discarding an OCS and a second place to top the leaderboard with 11 pts.

In second place were Stuart and Lizzie Hudson (GBR70683) with 32 pts and completing the all British podium, Will and Isabelle Crocker (GBR70573) with 34 pts.

Fourth were Phil and Oliver Smith (GBR), fifth Howard Leoto and Lisa Madlewa (RSA), sixth Adam Broughton and Arabella Broughton (GBR), seventh Douglas Raftesath and Luke Roberts (AUS), eighth John and Beau Dransfield (AUS), ninth Terry and Charlie Hunt (GBR) and rounding out the top ten, Angus and Isla Patricia Armstrong (GBR).

First Ireland boat was Thomas Chaix and his son Ben in 12th place, and first boat sailing with the original gaff rig.

Mirror 2023 World Championships – Final after 11 races (52 etries)

1st GBR 71038 Ben McGrane (M) and Keira McGrane – – 11 pts

2nd GBR 70683 Stuart Hudson (M) and Lizzie Hudson – – 32 pts

3rd GBR 70573 Will Crocker (M) and Isabelle Crocker – – 34 pts

4th GBR 71013 Phil Smith (M) and Oliver Smith – – 40 pts

5th RSA 70844 Howard Leoto (M) and Lisa Madlewa – – 47 pts

6th GBR 71014 Adam Broughton (M) and Arabella Broughton – – 63 pts

7th AUS 70800 Douglas Raftesath (M) and Luke Roberts – – 78 pts

8th AUS 71041 John Dransfield (M) and Beau Dransfield – – 80 pts

9th GBR 70989 Terry Hunt (M) and Charlie Hunt – – 84 pts

10th GBR 70650 Angus R Armstrong (M) and Isla Patricia Armstrong – – 87 pts

11th GBR 70785 Max Phypers (M) and Emma Sellwood – – 87 pts

12th IRL 69659 Thomas Chaix (M) and Ben Chaix – – 88 pts

13th GBR 70639 Alex Taylor (M) and Martha Newstead Taylor – – 97 pts

14th AUS 70600 Jonathan Branch (M) and Phoebe Branch – – 101 pts

15th IRL 70634 David Evans (M) and Andrew Ryan – – 109 pts

16th GBR 70721 JP Marks (M) and Ellie Clara Marks – – 136 pts

17th IRL 70646 Jessica Greer (W) and Myrtle Bamber – – 142 pts

18th GBR 70587 Leighton King (M) and Penny King – – 147 pts

19th IRL 70172 Ben Graf (M) and Chloe Fenton – – 150 pts

20th GBR 70499 Poppy Armstrong (W) and Natasha Armstrong – – 153 pts

21st IRL 70130 Juliet Ryan (W) and Ella Rock – – 172 pts

22nd IRL 70562 Eoghan Duffy (M) and Conor Duffy – – 174 pts

23rd AUS 70597 Karen Branch (W) and Annabelle Branch – – 184 pts

24th AUS 70664 Sarah Roberts (W) and Benjamin Roberts – – 185 pts

25th IRL 70837 Caroline Coulter (W) and Lucy Coulter – – 192 pts

26th GBR 15563 Martin Egan (M) and Felix Heffernan – – 206 pts

27th RSA 70845 Craig Latigan (M) and Eoin Anglim – – 229 pts

28th IRL 70529 Matthew Turner (M) and Orla Turner – – 234 pts

29th IRL 70792 Tim O’Connor (M) and Isobel O’Connor – – 239 pts

30th RSA 70846 Grant Ekermans (M) and Kelly Moore – – 248 pts

31st IRL 70181 Lucas Flynn (M) and Freddie Nelson – – 262 pts

32nd AUS 71012 Caitlin Clippingdale (W) and Rose Landon – – 262 pts

33rd IRL 562 Joris Rooney (M) and Annelies Rooney – – 270 pts

34th IRL 70696 Ellie Byrne (W) and Mae Byrne – – 272 pts

35th IRL 70304 Peter Brines (M) and Emma Brines – – 281 pts

36th RSA 70333 Kuba Miszewski (M) and Daniel Tatt – – 291 pts

37th IRL 69116 Daniel Copithorne (M) and Fionn Keogh – – 291 pts

38th IRL 70032 John Zumerchik (M) and Grace Zumerchik – – 298 pts

39th IRL 70026 Fred Dick (M) and Olly Cains – – 301 pts

40th IRL 70428 Aoibhinn Martin (W) and Amelie Dullea – – 312 pts

41st IRL 67592 Andrew and Zinnia Gupta – – 316 pts

42nd IRL 70236 Dave Maher (M) and Sarah Maher – – 321 pts

43rd RSA 70843 Athenkosi Mahlumba (M) and Jordan Daniels – – 326 pts

44th IRL 69513 Julia Dick (W) and Zoe Hemsing-Wolters – – 326 pts

45th GBR 70725 Tristan Sellwood (M) and Sam Davis – – 336 pts

46th IRL 70143 Cora McNaughton (W) and Molly Nelson – – 350 pts

47th IRL 70006 Saoirse Evans (W) and Daniel Evans – – 378 pts

48th IRL 67726 Emer Maher (W) and Saoirse Morgan – – 378 pts

49th IRL 11 Ryan O Doherty (M) and Joe Keane Sheehan – – 382 pts

50th IRL 6980 Niall O’Connor (M) and Oisin O’Connor – – 408 pts

51st IRL 69471 David Maher (M) and Sean McAllister – – 413 pts

52nd IRL 69533 and Paddy McNaughton – – 445 pts