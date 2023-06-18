Reactive Rán wins the RORC 2023 Morgan Cup

Niklas Zennstrom’s Carkeek CF 520 Rán was the overall winner of the Morgan Cup under IRC.

RORC Commodore James Neville, racing Carkeek 45 Ino Noir was second and Noel Racine’s JPK 1030 Foggy Dew was third.

Chris Choules & Nancy Gould racing the 35 year-old Sigma 38 With Alacrity had an outstanding race: Fourth overall, winner of IRC Two Handed and IRC Four.

Tom Kneen’s JPK 1180 Sunrise III was the winner of IRC One. This was Sunrise’s first race since returning from Australia having won their class in the Rolex Sydney Hobart.

The vast majority of the 500 plus sailors competing in The Morgan Cup are amateurs and due to time constraints, including work on Monday morning, many boats retired from the race.

However, well done to those who showed the tenacity to finish.

None more so than Olly Bewes & George Beevor’s Sagitta 35 Ugly Duckling which was racing with Tom Chicken, Lisa McCrindle, Matt Thornton, and Daryl Reis-Day.

Ugly Duckling was the last boat to finish The Morgan Cup Race in an elapsed time of 1 day 21 hrs 05 mins 54 secs. After IRC time correction, Ugly Duckling made the podium in IRC Four.

Peter Morton’s Maxi 72 Notorious took Line Honours for the third race in a row.

The Morgan Cup Race is part of the 2023 RORC Season’s Points Championship . . . Racing with the Royal Ocean Racing Club switches to inshore mode next weekend with the IRC National Championship held from Friday 23 – Sunday 25 June in The Solent.

The RORC Season’s Points Championship continues on Sunday 02 July with the 350nm La Trinité-Cowes Race, which will also feature the first race of the inaugural IRC Double Handed European Championship.

Full Results available here . . .