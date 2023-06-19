2023 Moth World Championships fail to reach a valid result

The Wetsuit Outlet and Zhik International World Championship 2023 at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy, UK failed to reach the number of races required to complete a valid Championship.

After getting to four blue and yellow flight races finished earlier in the week, which gave two full races, they were unable to repeat that to reach the required four full races.

In what seems like desperation PRO David Campbell-James issued a Notice of Change to the Sailing Instructions on the final day, reducing the validity required to just two races for a valid Championship.

But this was followed an hour or so later by another Notice of Change recinding the earlier one and putting the validity required back to four completed races.

And that was that . . . the 2023 Worlds were abandoned at 15:00 hrs on Sunday 18 June.

A low-key prizegiving was held at the WPNSA, which was understandably subdued, but there was a warm round of applause for all the volunteers who have given up their time to run the event.

From mark layers, safety boats, the committee boat team, the dinghy park team, the caterers, and many more, they’d all got up for early starts and happily carried out their role.

For the organisers, this was an event five years in the planning, and they were understandably so upset that the racing was disrupted.

When it comes to the youth, a star is born in Jacob Pye. The 17-year-old Kiwi won the UK Open prior to the Worlds, and recorded first places in the two races he sailed at the World Championship.

