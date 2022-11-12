Route du Rhum – Jonas Gerckens out . . . Francois Gabart new leader

Belgian Class40 skipper Jonas Gerckens has been forced to retire from the Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe.

Gerckens retired Friday evening due to a combination of technical problems which are exacerbated by his poor state of health.

While title favourite Charlie Dalin (APIVIA) has been enjoying something of a rich-get-richer scenario at the front of the 36 strong Route du Rhum-Destination Guadeloupe IMOCA fleet.

But overnight his his lead of 60 miles was cut to 28nm by Kevin Escoffier (Holcim – PRB) who has moved ahead of Thomas Ruyant (Linked Out).

Charles Caudrelier on the Ultim 32/23 Maxi Edmond de Rothschild had his potential OCS penalty annulled early Fridays morning.

But he still has a race on his hands as François Gabart (SVR-Lazartigue) took a 13nm lead Saturday morning.