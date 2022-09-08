Six Metre European Championship 2022 – Day 2

Patrick Monteiro de Barros and Seljm continue to lead in the Six Metre European Open Division with Ross Macdonald at the helm of Bribon 500 leading the Classic Division.

Upset of the day came when reigning Six Metre World Champion Momo, with owner Dieter Schoen of Switzerland at the helm, was disqualified from race four, dropping them back to fifth overall despite winning the first race of the day.

A seventh in race one and then a second race win in race two reduced Monteiro de Barros lead to just two points, now ahead of Jan Eckert’s Ginkgo Too, a 2020 Javier Cela design which moves into second with 14 points.

In third place is Violeta Alvarez’s 2017 Bribón designed Stella with a 3 and 2 on 16 points.



In the Classic Division Ross Macdonald at the helm of Bribon 500 dominated with two wins to lead by five points from Andy and Lisa Postle’s Nirvana, a stunning replica of a 1939 Olin Stephens design.

Catalin Trandafir’s Essentia, a 1956 Sparkman and Stephens design is in third place, with Thomas Kuhmann’s 1955 Bjarne Aas designed Hanko III now fourth.

Provisional Top Five Results After 4 Races

Open Division

1st – POR4 – Seljm – Patrick Monteiro de Barros – 3, 1, 7, 1 = 12 pts

2nd – SUI140 – Ginkgo Too – Jan Eckert – 5, 2, 4, 3 = 14 pts

3rd – ESP16 – Stella – Violeta Alvarez – 2, 9, 3, 2 = 16 pts

4th – GBR86 – Scoundrel One – Vasco Pereira – 4, 4, 2, 8 = 18 pts

5th – SUI142 – Momo – Dieter Schoen – 1, 6, 1, DSQ(11) = 19 pts

Classic Division

1st – ESP16 – Bribon 500 – Ross Macdonald – 2, 1, 1, 1 = 5 pts

2nd – GBR33 – Nirvana – Andy Postle & Brian Pope – 1, 3, 4, 2 = 10 pts

3rd – ROU65 – Essentia – Catalin Trandafir – 4, 4, 2, 3 = 13 pts

4th – USA96 – Hanko III – Thomas Kuhmann – 3, 5, 3, 4 = 15 pts

5th – ESP72 – Titia – Mauricio Sanchez Bella – 6, 2, 5, 5 = 18 pts

Full results available here . . .