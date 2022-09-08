SB20 World Championship Day 3 – New Leader

Day 3 of the Provident CRM SB20 World Championship saw a new leader . . . Jose Paulo Ramada of Portugal.

Ramada sailing with Artem Basalkin, Goncalo Lopes and Carlota Gala posted a 1 and 3 to tie on ten points with Britain’s John Pollard after he could only manage a 5 and 13 (discard).

Nils Razmilovic SGP is in third on 11 points with another good day, adding a couple of second places to his very consistant scoreline.

Up into fourth is Vasco Serpa of Portugal after a fourth and then a win in the second race.

Australia’s Will Sargent with 8 and 4 slips to fifth with 24pts while Ireland’s Michael O’Connor gained four places to sit in sixth after a 3 and 9 now with 25pts.

This leading group have an 11 point gap back to the main pack, led by Charles Whelan GBR in a three-way tie on 36 points with Ian Garreta FRA and Brett Cooper AUS.

Day 3 made it perfect not only on high competition and adrenaline pumping throughout the racecourse. The Race Committee and the Jury team made it smooth and enjoyable even in the situations of general recall and mark rounding incidents.

With the always-present pressure of fitting as many races as possible per day, the PRO David Lovegrove and his team took it easy. A sigh of relief, mostly from the bow crew, was heard when the third race for the day didn’t happen.

With lighter winds on the forecast, let’s see how the game unfolds and who gets the gaming right!

2022 SB20 World Championships – Leaders after 5 races 1 discard (57 entries)

1st POR 3738 Jose Paulo Ramada – – 5 1 -22 1 3 – – 10 pts

2nd GBR 3814 John Pollard – – 2 2 1 5 -13 – – 10 pts

3rd SGP 3750 Nils Razmilovic – – 4 3 -6 2 2 – – 11 pts

4th POR 3801 Vasco Serpa – – 7 -9 9 4 1 – – 21 pts

5th AUS 3819 Will Sargent – – 1 -11 11 8 4 – – 24 pts

6th IRL 3809 Michael O’Connor – – -19 6 7 3 9 – – 25 pts

7th GBR 3758 Charles Whelan – – 3 -19 2 14 17 – – 36 pts

8th FRA 3653 Ian Garreta – – 12 4 5 15 -19 – – 36 pts

9th AUS 3745 Brett Cooper – – 9 -16 8 11 8 – – 36 pts

10th FRA 3763 Edward Russo – – -23 7 4 17 12 – – 40 pts

11th FRA 3580 Corentin Goulon – – -25 10 12 12 6 – – 40 pts

12th NED 3290 Bas van der Gulik – – 13 -21 13 9 7 – – 42 pts

13th NED 3042 Jeroen van der Velden – – 14 12 -19 6 11 – – 43 pts

14th AUS 3390 Philip Reid – – 8 8 14 -16 16 – – 46 pts

15th FRA 3309 Tugdual Piriou – – 16 5 17 10 (57.0 DNC) – – 48 pts

Full results available here . . .