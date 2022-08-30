49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 Worlds – Can Peters and Sterritt up their game?

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt open their 49er World Title campaign off the back of a bronze at the recent Europe Championships in Denmark.

They will be facing a very similar field, lead by Europe title winners Diego Botin and Florian Trittel of Spain and defending world champions Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken of Holland.

The British Sailing Team members did not take part in the warm-up event, the North American’s, which was won by Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl of Austria, with the Australian pair Tom Burton and Simon Hoffman in second.

Peters and Sterritt have a best finish at the Worlds of silver in 2017 behind Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell who went on to win gold at Tokyo 2020.

In the women’s 49erFX, new Europe champions Odile van Aanholt and Elise de Ruijter of Holland, who are also the defending world champions, are likely to vie for the 2022 title with multi Olympic gold medalists and 2014 champions Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze of Brazil.

Britain’s Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton were best placed at the Europeans (13th) and will be keen to finish ahead of GB team rivals Freya Black and Saskia Tidey again in their battle for the Paris Olympic spot.

No such problems for Nacra 17 defending champions John Gimson and Anna Burnet, where despite missing the podium at the Europeans they can be expected to be involved in the podium battle here.

New Europe champions Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy are hot favourites, with Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawson of New Zealand, and Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei Italy also expected to be in the leading mix.

The Qualifying race series starts Wednesday 31 August with the first Final Series races on 3 September and the Medal races scheduled for Monday 5 September.

