J/24 European Championship – Day 1 at Howth

The 2022 J/24 European Championship, hosted by Howth Yacht Club in Ireland completed two races on the opening day.

Amuse Bouche of American Kurt Dammeier is the leader (3, 3) with 6 points and has a three point lead from Britain’s MaJic of James Torr (4, 5) on nine points.

In third place with 11pts is American Denny Vaughan (1, 10) who won the opening race ahead of Ireland’s Louis Mulloy.

Fourth is Stefan Karsunke of Germany with 13pts, fifth Konstantinos Tridimas of Greece on 14pts.

In sixth is Britain’s David Hale who won the second race and after a 14th in the first race has 15 points.

Racing continues with ten races scheduled.

2022 J/24 European Championship – After 2 races (34 entries)

1st USA5352 Amuse Bouche Kurt Dammeier 3 3 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR4248 MaJic James Torr 4 5 – – 9 pts

3rd USA3746 Easy Street Denny Vaughan 1 10 – – 11 pts

4th GER5381 Schwere Jungs Stefan Karsunke 5 8 – – 13 pts

5th GRE5367 JMANIA Konstantinos Tridimas 10 4 – – 14 pts

6th GBR4269 Cacoon David Hale 14 1 – – 15 pts

7th IRL5159 Jibe Fergus & Tim Kelliher 6 14 – – 20 pts

8th IRL5219 IL Riccio JP McCaldin 13 7 – – 20 pts

9th IRL4247 Headcase Louis Mulloy, 2 19 – – 21 pts

10th ITA416 La Superba Marina Militare Italiana 12 9 – – 21 pts

11th IRL3109 Jade Conor Haughton 16 6 – – 22 pts

12th IRL4236 KINSAILOR Kinsale Yacht Club 21 2 – – 23 pts

13th GRE5239 Legal Alien Nikolas Kapnisis 7 17 – – 24 pts

14th GBR4153 Jam Benjamin Maddaford 9 16 – – 25 pts

15th GBR4266 NJO2 Tim Octon 15 13 – – 28 pts

16th USA2810 Jigalo Joseph Murphy 23 12 – – 35 pts

17th IRL3060 Headgehog Mark Usher 8 28 – – 36 pts

18th IRL4191 Janx Spirit Tadhg O Loingsigh 11 27 – – 38 pts

19th GBR4260 Mojosi Nick McDonald 17 24 – – 41 pts

20th IRL4794 Hard on Port David Bailey and crew 20 21 – – 41 pts

Full results available here . . .