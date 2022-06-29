Sold-out Foiling Week 2022 Opens on Lake Garda

Foiling Week 2022 regattas begin Thursday 30 June, when Fraglia Vela Malcesine will host more than 200 foilers from 21 nations.

The absolute record number of participants divided this year into five classes: Moth, WASZP, ONEFLY, ETF26 and Wingfoil.

The Moth class has more than 70 entries including Ruggero Tita, Nacra Gold Medalist and Britons Dylan Fletcher, 49er Gold and Paul Goodison Laser Gold and multi Moth World Champion.

More than 20 athletes are registered in the Wingfoil class, the booming new board trend that combines windsurfing, kitesurfing and foiling, and is pushing for Olympic selection.

The Racing Programme:

Thu 30 June – 3 races Moth and Wazsp, 5 races ETF26

Fri 1 July – Max 4 races for Moth, Waszp and 5 races for ETF26.

Sat 2 July – Max 4 races for Moth, Waszp and 5 races for ETF26.

Sun 3 July – Max 4 races for the Moth, Waszp and 5 races for ETF26

There will also be the innovative SuMoth Challenge project, in its second edition, with four boats submitted to the final stage by as many universities: PoliTo Sailing Team (Turin, Italy), Rafale ETS Montreal (Montreal, Canada), Soton SuMoth Team (Southampton, UK) and PoliMi Sailing Team (Milan, Italy).

This academic year-long project involves the design, planning, engineering and production of a functioning, high-performance monohull foiler boat inspired by principles of sustainability and low construction costs.

Wednesday evening there will be the awards ceremony of the Film Foiling Festival, a film festival dedicated to boats that fly. The evening is reserved for Foiling Week participants.

