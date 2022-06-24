Musto Skiff World Championship – Rick Peacock storms into lead

The second day of racing at the ACO 11th Musto Skiff World Championships 2022 saw a change in wind conditions and a dramatic change of leader.

Rick Peacock (2,5,1,2) comprehensively outscored overnight leader Andy Tarboton (3,3,7,9) to take a ten point lead, with Jamie Hilton moving into third place, a further ten points back on 38 points.

The stronger wind meant that as the day went on the fleet reduced and by the final fourth race, only half the fleet were still standing!

Pete Greenhalgh led a charge by the chasing pack, moving from eighth into fourth place with 39 points with Jono Shelley in fifth and Dan Vincent sixth.

Not fairing so well was Robert Richardson, winner of two races on Thursday, he crashed out to seventh place with 58 points.

Friday’s race winners were:

Race 5 Danny Boatman

Race 6 Dan Vincent,

Race 7 Rick Peacock

Race 8 Jamie Hilton.

Racing continues Saturday.

ACO Musto Skiff World Championships – Leaders after 8 races, 1 discard (44 entries)

1st GBR 630 Rick PEACOCK -7 3 2 3 2 5 1 2 – – 18 pts

2nd RSA 590 Andy TARBOTON -12 2 3 1 3 3 7 9 – – 28 pts

3rd GBR 618 Jamie HILTON 5 5 6 2 16 -17 3 1 – – 38 pts

4th GBR 632 Peter GREENHALGH 7 6 -8 7 5 6 4 4 – – 39 pts

5th GBR 566 Jono SHELLEY 10 -13 10 6 4 2 5 7 – – 44 pts

6th GBR 622 Dan VINCENT -19 10 9 10 18 1 2 5 – – 55 pts

7th GBR 549 Robert RICHARDSON 1 1 7 11 -21 8 17 13 – – 58 pts

8th RSA 464 Euan HURTER 12 7 11 -18 7 9 9 6 – – 61 pts

9th GBR 619 Stuart KEEGAN 3 -17 5 12 6 11 11 15 – – 63 pts

10th GBR 546 Ian TROTTER 5 12 12 9 -20 7 12 12 – – 69 pts

11th ESP 596 Justo MARTÍNEZ -16 11 13 14 14 4 6 11 – – 73 pts

12th GBR 605 George COUSINS -21 21 15 13 8 10 13 8 – – 88 pts

13th SUI 486 Alexander GREIL 16 14 -17 8 9 16 16 10 – – 89 pts

14th GBR 628 Danny BOATMAN -33 31 16 22 1 12 8 3 – – 93 pts

15th ESP 603 Mario BARCELO 2 15 21 -26 13 14 23 14 – – 102 pts

16th GBR 375 Joshua BELBEN 17 -27 14 15 17 18 18 18 – – 117 pts

17th GER 495 Iver AHLMANN 9 -29 18 16 22 28 22 17 – – 132 pts

18th GBR 584 Andrew GOULD 18 20 23 23 -26 15 14 21 – – 134 pts

19th GBR 535 David ANNAN 25 24 -27 25 10 19 10 23 – – 136 pts

20th SUI 353 Pierre-Yves PFIRTER 8 8 19 17 30 27 28 -45 – – 137 pts

