French skipper winner of SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race

SL ENERGIES Groupe Fastwave skippered by Laurent Charmy has been provisionally listed as the clubhouse winner of the 705 nautical-mile event.

With just under half the SSE Renewables Round Ireland Race fleet still at sea, Charmy’s team had to wait a further eight hours to watch their nearest rivals complete the course.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, after convincingly leading the on the water race for four solid days, Franco Niggeler’s Kuka3 crossed the finishing-line at Wicklow Harbour to take line honours.

A steady stream of finishers is now expected at Wicklow Sailing Club as winds improve on the Irish Sea though too late to significantly affect the overall standings ahead of Friday evening’s prize-giving ceremony.