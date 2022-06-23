Kiel Week – Olympic classes get some action

Kiel Week day 6 and the Olympic classes finally got to race, with a full program andone race extra each.
After a full race programme on Thursday things did not look good for the British sailing team members competing here.
Only John Gimson and Anna Burnet (6,4,2) in the Nacra 17 made any impression on the leading positions, in third after four races.
They sit behind their great Italian rivals Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti who lead with three race wins and Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari second with a 3,2,2, scoreline.
In the 49er, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (6,4,2) on 18 points, showed some improvement over their recent form but are a long way off the flying Irish pair, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove, who who won their two opening flight races and lead with 5 points.
In second place are Tukasz Przbytek and Jacek Piasecki of Poland tied on 6 points with Lucas Rual and Emile Amoro of France, with Sime and Mihovil Fantela also winning two races in fourth with 7 points.
In the women’s 49erFX Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (1,1,2) lead by one point from Sophie Steinlein and Thomas Plorel (2,2,1) of Germany.
Britain’s Hannah Bristow and Anna Carpenter (3,9,6) are tied in 18th place with Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (5,9,4).
Mara Stransky of Australia leads the ILCA 6 Women with a 2, 1 ahead of Mirthe Akkerman of Holland. Best placed Britsh competitor is Molly Sacker in 15th place.
In the men’s ILCA 7, Nik Aaron Willim (1.3) of Germany leads from compatriot Nico Naujock (1,4). Britain’s Arthur Farley (2,12) is in 16th place.
Friday should be another cracker day with 13 hours of sun and even more wind expected.
No British entries in the 470, or the men’s and women’s iQFoil events.
49erFX Women – Leaders after 4 races (66 entries)
1st SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER -10 1 1 2 – – 4 pts
2nd GER 772 Sophie STEINLEIN and Thomas PLÖßEL -3 2 2 1 – – 5 pts
3rd POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 2 5 1 -19 – – 8 pts
4th GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 1 3 4 -11 – – 8 pts
5th BEL 7 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 3 4 2 -11 – – 9 pts
6th GER 505 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE 2 -10 7 1 – – 10 pts
18th GBR 379 Hannah BRISTOW and Anna CARPENTER 3 -12 9 6 – – 18 pts
19th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 5 -14 9 4 – – 18 pts
20th GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 9 14 -15 8 – – 31 pts
49er Men – Leaders after 4 races (91 entries)
1st IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Seán WADDILOVE 1 1 -5 3 – – 5 pts
2nd POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI -9 3 1 2 – – 6 pts
3rd FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 3 1 2 -14 – – 6 pts
4th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 1 1 -10 5 – – 7 pts
5th AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER 3 2 3 -7 – – 8 pts
6th DEN 3 Frederik RASK and Jakob Precht JENSEN -8 6 2 1 – – 9 pts
20th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT -12 5 9 4 – – 18 pts
28th GBR 140 Nick ROBINS and Daniel BUDDEN 9 3 -18 13 – – 25 pts
29th GBR 130 Elliott WELLS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE 14 7 -15 5 – – 26 pts
Nacra 17 – Leaders after 4 races (31 entries)
1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI -14 1 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 3 2 2 -5 – – 7 pts
3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 6 -7 4 2 – – 12 pts
4th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 4 4 -10 4 – – 12 pts
5th AUS 5 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 2 3 9 -17 – – 14 pts
6th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI -16 5 7 3 – – 15 pts
470 Mixed – Leaders after 4 races (31 entries)
1st SUI 3 Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER -11 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH 1 3 -4 – – 4 pts
3rd GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Matti CIPRA 2 -15 3 – – 5 pts
4th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL -12 4 2 – – 6 pts
5th FRA 77 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloise RETORNAZ 4 7 -17 – – 11 pts
6th GER 50 Theresa LÖFFLER and Christopher HOERR -7 6 5 – – 11 pts
ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 3 races (42 entries)
1st AUS 208546 Mara STRANSKY -4 2 1 – – 3 pts
2nd NED 219689 Mirthe AKKERMAN 1 -5 3 – – 4 pts
3rd GER 211261 Julia BUESSELBERG 3 1 -4 – – 4 pts
4th AUS 204568 Zoe THOMSON -6 6 2 – – 8 pts
5th NED 218738 Maxime JONKER -15 4 7 – – 11 pts
6th FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA 5 -10 6 – – 11 pts
15th GBR 218694 Molly SACKER 10 -23 16 – – 26 pts
24th GBR 219391 Anya HAJI-MICHAEL -33 16 25 – – 41 pts
30th GBR 220158 Christine WOOD -39 22 26 – – 48 pts
31st GBR 217881 Charlotte VIDELO 21 -36 29 – – 50 pts
ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 3 races (98 entries)
1st GER 211241 Nik Aaron WILLIM 1 3 -15 – – 4 pts
2nd GER 218925 Nico NAUJOCK -18 1 4 – – 5 pts
3rd FIN 217648 Valtteri UUSITALO 3 3 -5 – – 6 pts
4th FIN 214111 Kaarle TAPPER 6 -7 1 – – 7 pts
5th ITA 220076 Dimitri PERONI -25 5 2 – – 7 pts
6th BEL 211121 Wannes van LAER -5 2 5 – – 7 pts
16th GBR 219332 Arthur FARLEY 2 -12 12 – – 14 pts
iQFoil Women – Leaders after 8 races (11 entries)
1st GER 33 Lena ERDIL – – 6 pts
2nd DEN 321 Lærke BUHL-HANSEN – – 14 pts
3rd FIN 6 Aleksandra BLINNIKKA – – – 16 pts
iQFoil Men – Leaders after 8 races (7 entries)
1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 6 pts
2nd ARU 4 Ethan WESTERA – – 16 pts
3rd GER 404 Fabian WOLF – – 24 pts