Kiel Week – Olympic classes get some action

Kiel Week day 6 and the Olympic classes finally got to race, with a full program andone race extra each.

After a full race programme on Thursday things did not look good for the British sailing team members competing here.

Only John Gimson and Anna Burnet (6,4,2) in the Nacra 17 made any impression on the leading positions, in third after four races.

They sit behind their great Italian rivals Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti who lead with three race wins and Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari second with a 3,2,2, scoreline.



In the 49er, James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (6,4,2) on 18 points, showed some improvement over their recent form but are a long way off the flying Irish pair, Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove, who who won their two opening flight races and lead with 5 points.

In second place are Tukasz Przbytek and Jacek Piasecki of Poland tied on 6 points with Lucas Rual and Emile Amoro of France, with Sime and Mihovil Fantela also winning two races in fourth with 7 points.

In the women’s 49erFX Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (1,1,2) lead by one point from Sophie Steinlein and Thomas Plorel (2,2,1) of Germany.

Britain’s Hannah Bristow and Anna Carpenter (3,9,6) are tied in 18th place with Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton (5,9,4).

Mara Stransky of Australia leads the ILCA 6 Women with a 2, 1 ahead of Mirthe Akkerman of Holland. Best placed Britsh competitor is Molly Sacker in 15th place.

In the men’s ILCA 7, Nik Aaron Willim (1.3) of Germany leads from compatriot Nico Naujock (1,4). Britain’s Arthur Farley (2,12) is in 16th place.

Friday should be another cracker day with 13 hours of sun and even more wind expected.

No British entries in the 470, or the men’s and women’s iQFoil events.

49erFX Women – Leaders after 4 races (66 entries)

1st SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER -10 1 1 2 – – 4 pts

2nd GER 772 Sophie STEINLEIN and Thomas PLÖßEL -3 2 2 1 – – 5 pts

3rd POL 888 Aleksandra MELZACKA and Sandra JANKOWIAK 2 5 1 -19 – – 8 pts

4th GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 1 3 4 -11 – – 8 pts

5th BEL 7 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 3 4 2 -11 – – 9 pts

6th GER 505 Marla BERGMANN and Hanna WILLE 2 -10 7 1 – – 10 pts

GBR

18th GBR 379 Hannah BRISTOW and Anna CARPENTER 3 -12 9 6 – – 18 pts

19th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 5 -14 9 4 – – 18 pts

20th GBR 24 Freya BLACK and Saskia TIDEY 9 14 -15 8 – – 31 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 4 races (91 entries)

1st IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Seán WADDILOVE 1 1 -5 3 – – 5 pts

2nd POL 42 Łukasz PRZYBYTEK and Jacek PIASECKI -9 3 1 2 – – 6 pts

3rd FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 3 1 2 -14 – – 6 pts

4th CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 1 1 -10 5 – – 7 pts

5th AUT 28 Keanu PRETTNER and Jakob FLACHBERGER 3 2 3 -7 – – 8 pts

6th DEN 3 Frederik RASK and Jakob Precht JENSEN -8 6 2 1 – – 9 pts

GBR:

20th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT -12 5 9 4 – – 18 pts

28th GBR 140 Nick ROBINS and Daniel BUDDEN 9 3 -18 13 – – 25 pts

29th GBR 130 Elliott WELLS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE 14 7 -15 5 – – 26 pts

Nacra 17 – Leaders after 4 races (31 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI -14 1 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 3 2 2 -5 – – 7 pts

3rd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 6 -7 4 2 – – 12 pts

4th NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 4 4 -10 4 – – 12 pts

5th AUS 5 Jason WATERHOUSE and Lisa DARMANIN 2 3 9 -17 – – 14 pts

6th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI -16 5 7 3 – – 15 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 4 races (31 entries)

1st SUI 3 Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER -11 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH 1 3 -4 – – 4 pts

3rd GER 20 Theres DAHNKE and Matti CIPRA 2 -15 3 – – 5 pts

4th GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL -12 4 2 – – 6 pts

5th FRA 77 Hippolyte MACHETTI and Aloise RETORNAZ 4 7 -17 – – 11 pts

6th GER 50 Theresa LÖFFLER and Christopher HOERR -7 6 5 – – 11 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 3 races (42 entries)

1st AUS 208546 Mara STRANSKY -4 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd NED 219689 Mirthe AKKERMAN 1 -5 3 – – 4 pts

3rd GER 211261 Julia BUESSELBERG 3 1 -4 – – 4 pts

4th AUS 204568 Zoe THOMSON -6 6 2 – – 8 pts

5th NED 218738 Maxime JONKER -15 4 7 – – 11 pts

6th FIN 211133 Monika MIKKOLA 5 -10 6 – – 11 pts

GBR:

15th GBR 218694 Molly SACKER 10 -23 16 – – 26 pts

24th GBR 219391 Anya HAJI-MICHAEL -33 16 25 – – 41 pts

30th GBR 220158 Christine WOOD -39 22 26 – – 48 pts

31st GBR 217881 Charlotte VIDELO 21 -36 29 – – 50 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 3 races (98 entries)

1st GER 211241 Nik Aaron WILLIM 1 3 -15 – – 4 pts

2nd GER 218925 Nico NAUJOCK -18 1 4 – – 5 pts

3rd FIN 217648 Valtteri UUSITALO 3 3 -5 – – 6 pts

4th FIN 214111 Kaarle TAPPER 6 -7 1 – – 7 pts

5th ITA 220076 Dimitri PERONI -25 5 2 – – 7 pts

6th BEL 211121 Wannes van LAER -5 2 5 – – 7 pts

GBR:

16th GBR 219332 Arthur FARLEY 2 -12 12 – – 14 pts

iQFoil Women – Leaders after 8 races (11 entries)

1st GER 33 Lena ERDIL – – 6 pts

2nd DEN 321 Lærke BUHL-HANSEN – – 14 pts

3rd FIN 6 Aleksandra BLINNIKKA – – – 16 pts

iQFoil Men – Leaders after 8 races (7 entries)

1st GER 220 Sebastian KOERDEL – – 6 pts

2nd ARU 4 Ethan WESTERA – – 16 pts

3rd GER 404 Fabian WOLF – – 24 pts

Full results available here . . .