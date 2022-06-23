Musto Skiff World Championship – Tarboton takes early lead

The ACO 11th Musto Skiff World Championships 2022 opened with four races on Thursday at Kiel Week, after the first day’s racing was cancelled due to the lack of wind.

With the first discard already taken, early leader is South African Andy Tarboton with six points, two points ahead of Rick Peacock and three ahead of Robert Richardson of Britain.

In fourth place is Jamie Hilton tied on 12 points with Robbie Wilson, and then in sixth place is Paul Dijkstra of the Netherlands.

Richardson opened his championship with back-to-back wins, the first ahead of Spain’s Mario Barcelo and the second ahead of Tarboton.

Then in race 3, Dijkstra took a win ahead of Peacock, with Tarboton in third place and Richardson slippoing to a seventh place.

In the final race of the day Tarboton finally nailed a race win and was able to drop a 12th place from the opening race to take the overall lead.

The first race in particular saw some high scores from expected front runners . . . Wilson with a 30, Dijkstra with a 27 and even Tarboton with a 12 before they settled into the conditions.

ACO Musto Skiff World Championships – Leaders after 4 races, 1 discard (44 entries)

1st RSA 590 Andy TARBOTON -12 2 3 1 – – 6 pts

2nd GBR 630 Rick PEACOCK -7 3 2 3 – – 8 pts

3rd GBR 549 Robert RICHARDSON 1 1 7 -11 – – 9 pts

4th GBR 618 Jamie HILTON 5 5 -6 2 – – 12 pts

5th GBR 633 Robbie WILSON -30 4 4 4 – – 12 pts

6th NED 601 Paul DIJKSTRA -27 9 1 5 – – 15 pts

7th GBR 619 Stuart KEEGAN 3 -17 5 12 – – 20 pts

8th GBR 632 Peter GREENHALGH 7 6 -8 7 – – 20 pts

9th GBR 546 Ian TROTTER 5 -12 12 9 – – 26 pts

10th GBR 566 Jono SHELLEY 10 -13 10 6 – – 26 pts

11th GBR 622 Dan VINCENT -19 10 9 10 – – 29 pts

12th RSA 464 Euan HURTER 12 7 11 -18 – – 30 pts

13th SUI 353 Pierre-Yves PFIRTER 8 8 -19 17 – – 33 pts

14th ESP 603 Mario BARCELO 2 15 21 -26 – – 38 pts

15th SUI 486 Alexander GREIL 16 14 -17 8 – – 38 pts

16th ESP 596 Justo MARTÍNEZ -16 11 13 14 – – 38 pts

17th GER 495 Iver AHLMANN 9 -29 18 16 – – 43 pts

18th GBR 375 Joshua BELBEN 17 -27 14 15 – – 46 pts

19th GBR 605 George COUSINS -21 21 15 13 – – 49 pts

20th GER 569 Edgar STALLEICKEN 14 23 20 -37 – – 57 pts

