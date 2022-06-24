RS Aero World Championship set for ‘The Gorge’

The 4th RS Aero RS Aero World Championship is to be hosted at ‘The Gorge’, Oregon, USA, starting 26 June 2022.

Sixty RS Aero sailors from eight nations are entered over three RS Aero fleets. The large RS Aero fleet just up the Pacific coast at Seattle bolsters the strong host USA fleet.

International visitors include teams from Great Britain, Australia and Ireland with Switzerland, China, Uruguay and Canada also represented.

The Gorge creates a unique sailing venue with a wind-tunnel between the beautiful mountains that rise from the waters edge to nearly one mile vertically high in places.

The afternoon thermal breeze pipes up against the Columbia River’s current to provide some fantastic long downwind rides through awesome scenery. The upwind current then provides a conveyor belt back to the windward mark – ready to enjoy the long down-winds again!

So far in training the Gorge has ‘done its thing’ with strong westerlies pumping up the river gorge against the current from dawn to dusk.

Sailors have remarked on the very strong early season’s river current with the late spring snow melt from the surrounding great mountain peaks of the Oregon and Washington states. This has been kicking up severe chop against the pulsating breeze.

British Entries:

Jack Miller – RS Aero 7 Felpham / Paignton SC

Peter Barton – RS Aero 7 Lymington Town SC

Richard Watsham – RS Aero 7 Starcross YC / RNSA

Noah Rees – RS Aero 7 Lymington town SC

Paul Halliwell – RS Aero 7 Red Wharf Bay SWC

Event Sponsors include Prism Kites, West Coast Sailing, Rooster and Kingfisher Ropes.