Kiel Week Olympic Classes – Conditions ring the changes

Kiel Week day 7 and the second day of Olympic class racing.

Subtropical conditions with wind force five to six challenged the athletes on all nine regatta courses off Kiel-Schilksee.

John Gimson and Anna Burnet (3 -8 2 2) move into second place in the Nacra 17 behind Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy who added three more race wins to their scoreline.

In third are Micah Wilkinson and Erica Dawso of New Zealand.

Winners of the first race of the day were Ida Svensson and Marcus Dackhammar of Sweden, now in eighth place overall.

Also moving in the right direction were James Peters and Fynn Sterritt in the 49er, a win in race 5 helped them finish the day in sixth place.

Ireland’s Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove maintain their overall lead, with Frederik Rask and Jakob Jensen of Denmark jumping into second, and Sime and Mihovil Fantela in third.



In the 49erFX, Sophie Steinlein and Thomas Plorel (-8 2 1 1) of Germany take a two point lead from Sweden’s Vilma Bobeck and Rebecca Netzler (1 1 6 2).

Britain’s Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton are 14th and Hannah Bristow and Anna Carpenter are 25th. Freya Black and Saskia Tidey did not race.

Mara Stransky of Australia leads the ILCA 6 Women with nine points, second is Mirthe Akkerman of Holland on 19 points. Best placed British competitor is Molly Sacker in 15th place.

In the men’s ILCA 7, Kaarle Tapper of Finland takesover the lead tied on 13 points with Valtteri Uusitalo. In third place is Wannes van Laer of Belgium with 18 points, Britain’s Arthur Farley moves up into 10th place.

No British entries in the 470, or the men’s and women’s iQFoil events.

Nacra 17 – Leaders after 8 races (31 entries)

1st ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI -14 1 1 1 13 1 1 1 – – 19 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 6 7 4 2 3 -8 2 2 – – 26 pts

3rd NZL 96 Micah WILKINSON and Erica DAWSON 4 4 -10 4 4 2 8 10 – – 36 pts

4th ITA 98 Gianluigi UGOLINI and Maria GIUBILEI -16 5 7 3 6 6 6 3 – – 36 pts

5th FIN 13 Sinem KURTBAY and Akseli KESKINEN 6 6 3 -14 2 12 5 6 – – 40 pts

6th ITA 71 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 3 2 2 5 20 5 7 -22 – – 44 pts

49er Men – Leaders after 6 races (91 entries)

1st IRL 99 Robert DICKSON and Seán WADDILOVE 1 1 5 3 2 -11 – – 12 pts

2nd DEN 3 Frederik RASK and Jakob Precht JENSEN -8 6 2 1 3 2 – – 14 pts

3rd CRO 83 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 1 1 10 5 -14 4 – – 21 pts

4th NZL 18 Isaac McHARDIE and William McKENZIE 6 -10 1 2 6 7 – – 22 pts

5th FRA 95 Lucas RUAL and Emile AMOROS 3 1 2 14 -20 3 – – 23 pts

6th GBR 30 James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT -12 5 9 4 1 6 – – 25 pts

Other GBR and

27th GBR 140 Nick ROBINS and Daniel BUDDEN 9 3 -18 13 3 5 – – 33 pts

30th GBR 130 Elliott WELLS and Billy VENNIS-OZANNE 14 7 15 5 -32 2 – – 43 pts

49erFX Women – Leaders after 8 races (66 entries)

1st GER 772 Sophie STEINLEIN and Thomas PLÖßEL 3 2 2 1 -8 2 1 1 – – 12 pts

2nd SWE 77 Vilma BOBECK and Rebecca NETZLER -10 1 1 2 1 1 6 2 – – 14 pts

3rd BEL 7 Isaura MAENHAUT and Anouk GEURTS 3 4 2 11 -26 5 2 4 – – 31 pts

4th DEN 370 Johanne SCHMIDT and TBA 10 4 5 2 -14 4 4 5 – – 34 pts

5th CAN 6 Georgia and Antonia LEWIN-LAFRANCE 4 1 6 7 2 13 -14 3 – – 36 pts

6th GER 29 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 1 3 4 -11 4 11 11 10 – – 44 pts

Leading GBR:

14th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 5 14 9 4 -18 18 3 9 – – 62 pts

25th GBR 379 Hannah BRISTOW and Anna CARPENTER 3 12 9 6 13 -26 26 26 – – 95 pts

ILCA 7 Men – Leaders after 6 races (98 entries)

1st FIN Kaarle TAPPER 6 -7 1 1 4 1 – – 13 pts

2nd FIN Valtteri UUSITALO 3 3 -5 1 4 2 – – 13 pts

3rd BEL Wannes van LAER -5 2 5 3 5 3 – – 18 pts

4th GER Nik Aaron WILLIM 1 3 -15 2 7 9 – – 22 pts

5th BEL William de SMET 7 6 3 -9 1 7 – – 24 pts

6th GER Nico NAUJOCK -18 1 4 9 6 5 – – 25 pts

GBR:

10th GBR Arthur FARLEY 2 -12 12 8 10 3 – – 35 pts

ILCA 6 Women – Leaders after 3 races (42 entries)

1st AUS Mara STRANSKY 4 2 1 1 -5 1 – – 9 pts

2nd NED Mirthe AKKERMAN 1 5 3 9 1 -10 – – 19 pts

3rd NED Maxime JONKER -15 4 7 4 4 3 – – 22 pts

4th GER Julia BUESSELBERG 3 1 4 -18 9 6 – – 23 pts

5th AUS Zoe THOMSON 6 6 2 3 -8 7 – – 24 pts

6th FIN Monika MIKKOLA 5 -10 6 6 10 2 – – 29 pts

GBR:

15th GBR Molly SACKER 10 -23 16 22 17 9 – – 74 pts

24th GBR Anya HAJI-MICHAEL -33 16 25 26 27 22 – – 116 pts

470 Mixed – Leaders after 6 races (31 entries)

1st GER 10 Luise WANSER and Philipp AUTENRIETH 1 3 4 16 1 -19 – – 25 pts

2nd GER 13 Malte WINKEL and Anastasiya WINKEL -12 4 2 6 9 7 – – 28 pts

3rd SWE 349 Anton DAHLBERG and TBA 10 -21 7 1 3 8 – – 29 pts

4th AUT 1 Lara VADLAU and Lukas MÄHR -17 2 14 2 11 1 – – 30 pts

5th SUI 3 Yves MERMOD and Maja SIEGENTHALER 11 1 1 -12 8 12 – – 33 pts

6th GER 26 Simon DIESCH and Anna MARKFORT 6 11 10 4 -12 2 – – 33 pts

