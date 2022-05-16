Optimist Early Summer Championships at Hayling Island

The IOCA (UK) Optimist Early Summer Championships held at Hayling Island SC attracted an entry of 175 over the weekend of the 14-15 May.
- Winner of the Main fleet was Lila Edwards
- Winner of the Regatta fleet was Freddie Pank
In the main Fleet with 99 entries, Lila Edwards put together a very consistant series of 1, 3, 3, -10, 3, 5, to top the leaderboard with 15 points after discard.
In second place was William Moss on 32 points and in third Dylan Creighton with 40 points.
Lila Edwards won the first race, other race winners included CIinar Ege Dortbas in race 2, Eliana Edwards in race 3, Walter Heeley race 4 and Emma Breese taking back to back wins in the final two races.
In the Regatta fleet with 76 entries, Freddie Pank had two race wins in his scoreline of 1, 3, 20, -77, 1, 2, finishing first overall with 27 points after discard.
In second place was Lizzie Hudson with 31 points and in third Isla Hutchinson on 33 points.
Other race winners were, Edward Taylor in race 2, Isabella Deas in race 3, Isla Hutchinson in race 4 and Ruby Coster winning the final race
2022 IOCA Early Summers – Main – Leaders after 6 races (99 entries)
1st 6520 Lila Edwards F 1 3 3 -10 3 5 – – 15 pts
2nd 6618 William Moss M 5 5 6 -12 5 11 – – 32 pts
3rd 6541 Dylan Creighton M 12 -100 5 3 8 12 – – 40 pts
4th 6609 William Webster M 9 -24 14 8 13 3 – – 47 pts
5th 6607 Luke Elliott M 6 18 -100 17 6 2 – – 49 pts
6th 6578 Emma Breese F 27 -100 19 2 1 1 – – 50 pts
7th 6621 Tabitha Davies F 22 -23 17 4 2 6 – – 51 pts
8th 6583 Eliana Edwards F 2 -100 1 7 20 23 – – 53 pts
9th 6516 Hugh Andrews M 13 -100 -32 16 7 19 – – 59 pts
10th 6530 Tom Hakes M -85 15 31 5 4 7 – – 62 pts
11th 6612 Dirk Rogers M 16 9 2 9 30 -32 – – 66 pts
12th 6514 Will Mears M 39 8 -43 6 9 4 – – 66 pts
13th 1575 Walter Heeley M 21 -100 10 1 19 16 – – 67 pts
14th 6548 Seb Lyttle M 28 6 12 -31 10 13 – – 69 pts
15th 6592 Jack Donovan M 8 -100 8 28 15 14 – – 73 pts
16th 6608 Joe Wimpory M -100 25 4 15 21 9 – – 74 pts
17th 6464 Ralph Surguy M 11 12 -100 24 11 17 – – 75 pts
18th 6606 Arthur Greaves M 4 -100 9 19 40 8 – – 80 pts
19th 6623 Ollie Atkin M -100 2 7 13 36 27 – – 85 pts
20th 6615 Hennie burlton F -48 13 13 11 25 34 – – 96 pts
2022 IOCA Early Summer Champs 2022 – Regatta – Leaders after 6 races (76 entries)
1st 6299 Freddie Pank M 1 3 20 -77 1 2 – – 27 pts
2nd 5844 Lizzie Hudson F 6 8 3 -18 5 9 – – 31 pts
3rd 4907 Isla Hutchinson F 14 12 -77 1 2 4 – – 33 pts
4th 6404 Edward Taylor M 2 1 16 -27 14 12 – – 45 pts
5th 6084 Rafe Bradley M 16 5 22 4 4 -24 – – 51 pts
6th 6515 Rupert Garlick M 4 20 -77 5 12 10 – – 51 pts
7th 6484 Isabella Deas F 27 9 1 -39 15 3 – – 55 pts
8th 5915 Ruby Coster F -31 17 14 20 3 1 – – 55 pts
9th 5527 Kate Charlesworth F 9 -19 10 19 16 6 – – 60 pts
10th 6437 Rex Hay M 18 10 -46 3 24 7 – – 62 pts
11th 6368 Merryn Wealthy F 10 21 13 -26 6 16 – – 66 pts
12th 6190 Felix Gladman M -34 18 9 25 10 8 – – 70 pts
13th 5870 William Fuller M -41 14 18 17 9 14 – – 72 pts
14th 6378 James Pipe M 22 33 2 -77 13 5 – – 75 pts
15th 6508 Sean Di Salle M 13 36 11 8 8 -77 – – 76 pts
16th 5559 Beth Llewellyn F 3 22 31 14 7 -77 – – 77 pts
17th 6529 Henry Cruse M 12 11 19 -21 20 15 – – 77 pts
18th 5238 Eliza Holley F 5 4 -25 24 25 21 – – 79 pts
19th 6352 Chloe Davis F -46 7 12 36 19 17 – – 91 pts
20th 5957 Charlie Holland M 28 13 7 9 36 -77 – – 93 pts