Optimist Early Summer Championships at Hayling Island

The IOCA (UK) Optimist Early Summer Championships held at Hayling Island SC attracted an entry of 175 over the weekend of the 14-15 May.

Winner of the Main fleet was Lila Edwards

Winner of the Regatta fleet was Freddie Pank

In the main Fleet with 99 entries, Lila Edwards put together a very consistant series of 1, 3, 3, -10, 3, 5, to top the leaderboard with 15 points after discard.

In second place was William Moss on 32 points and in third Dylan Creighton with 40 points.

Lila Edwards won the first race, other race winners included CIinar Ege Dortbas in race 2, Eliana Edwards in race 3, Walter Heeley race 4 and Emma Breese taking back to back wins in the final two races.

In the Regatta fleet with 76 entries, Freddie Pank had two race wins in his scoreline of 1, 3, 20, -77, 1, 2, finishing first overall with 27 points after discard.

In second place was Lizzie Hudson with 31 points and in third Isla Hutchinson on 33 points.

Other race winners were, Edward Taylor in race 2, Isabella Deas in race 3, Isla Hutchinson in race 4 and Ruby Coster winning the final race

2022 IOCA Early Summers – Main – Leaders after 6 races (99 entries)

1st 6520 Lila Edwards F 1 3 3 -10 3 5 – – 15 pts

2nd 6618 William Moss M 5 5 6 -12 5 11 – – 32 pts

3rd 6541 Dylan Creighton M 12 -100 5 3 8 12 – – 40 pts

4th 6609 William Webster M 9 -24 14 8 13 3 – – 47 pts

5th 6607 Luke Elliott M 6 18 -100 17 6 2 – – 49 pts

6th 6578 Emma Breese F 27 -100 19 2 1 1 – – 50 pts

7th 6621 Tabitha Davies F 22 -23 17 4 2 6 – – 51 pts

8th 6583 Eliana Edwards F 2 -100 1 7 20 23 – – 53 pts

9th 6516 Hugh Andrews M 13 -100 -32 16 7 19 – – 59 pts

10th 6530 Tom Hakes M -85 15 31 5 4 7 – – 62 pts

11th 6612 Dirk Rogers M 16 9 2 9 30 -32 – – 66 pts

12th 6514 Will Mears M 39 8 -43 6 9 4 – – 66 pts

13th 1575 Walter Heeley M 21 -100 10 1 19 16 – – 67 pts

14th 6548 Seb Lyttle M 28 6 12 -31 10 13 – – 69 pts

15th 6592 Jack Donovan M 8 -100 8 28 15 14 – – 73 pts

16th 6608 Joe Wimpory M -100 25 4 15 21 9 – – 74 pts

17th 6464 Ralph Surguy M 11 12 -100 24 11 17 – – 75 pts

18th 6606 Arthur Greaves M 4 -100 9 19 40 8 – – 80 pts

19th 6623 Ollie Atkin M -100 2 7 13 36 27 – – 85 pts

20th 6615 Hennie burlton F -48 13 13 11 25 34 – – 96 pts

Full Main results available here . . .

2022 IOCA Early Summer Champs 2022 – Regatta – Leaders after 6 races (76 entries)

1st 6299 Freddie Pank M 1 3 20 -77 1 2 – – 27 pts

2nd 5844 Lizzie Hudson F 6 8 3 -18 5 9 – – 31 pts

3rd 4907 Isla Hutchinson F 14 12 -77 1 2 4 – – 33 pts

4th 6404 Edward Taylor M 2 1 16 -27 14 12 – – 45 pts

5th 6084 Rafe Bradley M 16 5 22 4 4 -24 – – 51 pts

6th 6515 Rupert Garlick M 4 20 -77 5 12 10 – – 51 pts

7th 6484 Isabella Deas F 27 9 1 -39 15 3 – – 55 pts

8th 5915 Ruby Coster F -31 17 14 20 3 1 – – 55 pts

9th 5527 Kate Charlesworth F 9 -19 10 19 16 6 – – 60 pts

10th 6437 Rex Hay M 18 10 -46 3 24 7 – – 62 pts

11th 6368 Merryn Wealthy F 10 21 13 -26 6 16 – – 66 pts

12th 6190 Felix Gladman M -34 18 9 25 10 8 – – 70 pts

13th 5870 William Fuller M -41 14 18 17 9 14 – – 72 pts

14th 6378 James Pipe M 22 33 2 -77 13 5 – – 75 pts

15th 6508 Sean Di Salle M 13 36 11 8 8 -77 – – 76 pts

16th 5559 Beth Llewellyn F 3 22 31 14 7 -77 – – 77 pts

17th 6529 Henry Cruse M 12 11 19 -21 20 15 – – 77 pts

18th 5238 Eliza Holley F 5 4 -25 24 25 21 – – 79 pts

19th 6352 Chloe Davis F -46 7 12 36 19 17 – – 91 pts

20th 5957 Charlie Holland M 28 13 7 9 36 -77 – – 93 pts

Full Regatta results available here . . .