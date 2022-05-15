RORC De Guingand Bowl – Sun Fast 3300 Atomic overall winner

British Sun Fast 3300 Atomic wins RORC De Guingand Bowl overall

Seven teams in IRC Two-Handed posted the top positions for IRC Overall.

The British Sun Fast 3300 Atomic, co-skippered by Gareth Edmondson & Hugh Brayshaw, was the overall winner of the RORC De Guingand Bowl.

Atomic crossed the finish line just one second ahead of Sun Fast 3300 Red Ruby, co-skippered by the American duo of Christina and Justin Wolfe,

Ruby Red was second overall after IRC time correction. Richard Palmer’s British JPK 1010 Jangada, racing with Rupert Holmes, corrected out to third for the race and retain the overall lead for the RORC Season’s Points Championship.

With the wind speed varying from zephyrs to over 20 knots, the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s De Guingand Bowl Race tested the international fleet right through the spectrum of skill sets.

Seven teams in IRC Two-Handed posted the top positions for IRC Overall.

IRC Class winners for the 2022 RORC De Guingand Bowl Race:

IRC Zero & Monohull Line Honours – RORC Commodore James Neville’s HH42 INO XXX

IRC One – Derek Shakespeare’s J/122 Bulldog

IRC Two & IRC Two-Handed – Atomic

IRC Three – Jangada

IRC Four – Stuart Greenfield’s S&S 34 Morning After

Class40 – Antoine Magre’s Palanad 3

MOCRA & Multihull Line Honours – Multi50 Spirit of Poole sailed by Robert Langford-Wood

Full results available here . . .

The sixth race for the RORC Season’s Points Championship will be the North Sea Race, starting on the 27 May, hosted by the Royal Harwich Yacht Club.