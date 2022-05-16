iQFoil European Championships open at Circolo Surf Torbole

On Sunday the Circolo Surf Torbole officially opened the iQFoil European Championships.

A European title event with a world flavour as 41 nations and over 200 competitors are present, including the Tokyo RS:X gold and silver medallists, Dutchman Kiran Badloe and Frenchman Thomas Goyard.

In the men’s event there are 153 entries and in the women 93 entries.

The British Sailing Team is well represented with 14 entries across the two championships.

On Monday the ‘Practice race’ will take place, with the qualifying phases starting from Tuesday, and the final on Sunday 22 May.

Men

GBR – 10 Henry Bloodworth

GBR – 102 James Hatcher

GBR – 19 Finn Hawkins

GBR – 360 Andrew Brown

GBR – 60 Samuel Sills

GBR – 931 Tom Squires

GBR – 983 Matthew Barton

Women

GBR – 248 Alice Read

GBR – 323 Catrin Williams

GBR – 529 Islay Watson

GBR – 667 Jennie Roberts

GBR – 7 Emma Wilson

GBR – 714 Emily Hall

GBR – 956 Saskia Sills

