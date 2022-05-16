iQFoil European Championships open at Circolo Surf Torbole

- On Sunday the Circolo Surf Torbole officially opened the iQFoil European Championships.
A European title event with a world flavour as 41 nations and over 200 competitors are present, including the Tokyo RS:X gold and silver medallists, Dutchman Kiran Badloe and Frenchman Thomas Goyard.
In the men’s event there are 153 entries and in the women 93 entries.
The British Sailing Team is well represented with 14 entries across the two championships.
On Monday the ‘Practice race’ will take place, with the qualifying phases starting from Tuesday, and the final on Sunday 22 May.
Men
GBR – 10 Henry Bloodworth
GBR – 102 James Hatcher
GBR – 19 Finn Hawkins
GBR – 360 Andrew Brown
GBR – 60 Samuel Sills
GBR – 931 Tom Squires
GBR – 983 Matthew Barton
Women
GBR – 248 Alice Read
GBR – 323 Catrin Williams
GBR – 529 Islay Watson
GBR – 667 Jennie Roberts
GBR – 7 Emma Wilson
GBR – 714 Emily Hall
GBR – 956 Saskia Sills
