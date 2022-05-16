Melges 24 Worlds – Victory for Peter Duncan’s Raza Mixta

The final day’s racing at the 2022 Melges 24 World Championship was cancelled due to the poor wind conditions.

Thus Peter Duncan’s Raza Mixta with Victor Diaz de Leon calling the tactics and Erik Shampain, Matt Pistay and Morgan Trubovich in crew was declared the 2022 World Champion.

Second was Harry Melges IV on Zenda Express with Finn Rowe, Ripley Shelley, Carlos Robles and Patrick Wilson finished his first ever Melges 24 World Championship on second place, tied on points with Monsoon of Bruce Ayres sailing with Jeremy Wilmot, Chelsea Simms, Edward Hackney and Tomas Dietrich, completing the championship podium.

In the Corinthian division, victory went to Taki 4 (ITA), claiming their fourth Corinthian World Title with Niccolo Bertola, Giacomo Fossati, Giovanni Bannetta, Pietro Seghezza, and Marco Zammarchi.

The British team of Richard Thompson on Black Seal finished 17th overall.

The next Melges 24 World Championship will be held in Middelfart, Denmark at the venue of the 2015 Worlds, by the end on June 2023.

2022 Melges 24 World Championship – Final Leaders after 11 races, 1 discard (31 entries)

1st USA856 Raza Mixta – Peter Duncan (13)-13-3-1-5-1-4-2-9-3-3 46 pts

2nd USA866 Zenda Express – Harry Melges IV 1-5-5-SCP11-2-11-12-7-3-1-4 50 pts

3rd USA851 Monsoon – Bruce Ayres 5-3-(12)-2-3-7-8-8-7-5-2 50 pts

4th USA864 Dark Energy – Laura Grondin 6-2-10-7-4-12-2-1-6-(18)-1 51 pts

5th USA820 New England Ropes – Bora Gulari 4-1-2-(15)-7-2 16-5-5-2-15-9 52 pts

6th USA849 Full Throttle – Brian Porter 10-6-6-8-9-(15)-3-10-1-11-12 76pts

7th USA858 Lucky Dog – Travis Weisleder 3-8-9-4-(22)-9-7-6-5-4-22 77 pts

8th USA865 Pacific Yankee – Drew Freides 2-(17)-7-17-15-4-1-3-10-9-15 83 pts

9th GER859 Nefeli – Peter Karrie 8-4-14-(21)-12-5-6-9-12-10-6 86 pts

10th CAN853 Zingara – Richard Reid 15-15-11-10-1-(18)-14-12-8-8-8 102 pts

Full results available here . . .