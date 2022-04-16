505 Euro Cup San Raphael – Day 1

First day of racing for the 505 Euro Cup at Yacht Club de San Raphael, France for this Easter weekend.

Two races completed, the first won by Alexander Holzapfel and Arne Wittemer of Germany and the second by Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot of France.

Overall Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess of Germany lead with 4 points, second on 7 points are Mike Holt and Rob Woelful of the USA .

In third place are Boite and Carnot tied on 8 points with Britain’s Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell.

International 505 Euro Cup – Day 1 After 2 races (33 entries)

1st GER 9241 Wolfgang Hunger and Holger Jess, 2, 2 – – 4 pts

2nd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Rob Woelful, 4, 3 – – 7 pts

3rd FRA 9220 Philippe Boite and Marin Carnot, 7, 1 — 8 pts

4th GBR 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell, 3, 5 – – 8 pts

5th GER 9182 Alexander Holzapfel and Arne Wittemer, 1, 10 – – 11 pts

Other GBR:

9th GBR 9238 Ian Pinnell and Alex Davis, 6, 14 – – 20 pts

12th GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Stewart Mears, 22, 6 – – 28 pts

28th GBR 9093 Alex Barry and Harry Briddon, 25, 26 – – 51 pts

The 505 Euro Cup is a four-event series that takes place across France, Italy, Germany and, this year for the first time, Spain. There is a winner determined at each event as well as an overall series winner based on cumulative scores from three of the four regattas.

2022 505 Euro Cup Calendar:

San Raphael, France – – 15, 16 and 17 April

Riva del Garda, Italy – – 3, 4,5 June

Warnemunde, Germany – – 2, 3, 4, July

Palamos, Spain – – 13,14, 15, 16 October