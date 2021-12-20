Brits lead Palamos Christmas Race

Alice Davis and Oliver Rayner lead the 95 strong 420 fleet in the Palamos Christmas Race on the Costa Brava.

The popular winter regatta has attracted fleets of 120 Lasers, twenty 470s as well as the 95 strong 420 fleet, with racing due to continue until Wednesday 22 December.

The 420 has the biggest individual fleet (and the only GBR entries) and after two races on Sunday, Britain’s Alice Davis and Oliver Rayner (3, 1) lead, tied on four points with Marc Mesquida and Ramon Jaume (1, 3) of Spain.

In third place are Italy’s Giulia Schultze and Andrea Vichi (2, 4).

Other leading British competitors are Henry Heathcote and Hector Bennett (8,6) in seventh place, George Creasy and David Bromilow 18th and Patrick Bromilow and Olivia Creasy 19th.

In the mixed 470 fleet (20 entries) – the new Olympic format for Paris 2024 – after three races, leaders are Benedetta Di Salle and Francesco Padovai of Italy with five points.

Leading the ILCA4 (45 entries) is Tatu Uusitalo of Finland. In the ILCA6 (63 entries) the leader is Daniel Cardona of Spain and in the ILCA7 (19 entries) leading is Pep Cazador Ribera of Spain.

Full results available here . . .