America’s Cup – Luna Rossa is fourth AC37 Challenger

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron has formally accepted Circolo della Vela Sicilia and Luna Rossa Team Notice of Challenge lodged on 1st December 2021.

Luna Rossa is the fourth challenger to be accepted by the RNZYS for AC37, and joins Challenger of Record, INEOS Team Britannia and Alinghi Red Bull Racing. Plus former American Magic team who have also indicated that they intend to challenge.

On acceptance of their entry by the defender, Luna Rossa is liable for payment of USD$1 million.

Luna Rossa Team is now owned by the Prada Group where Prada CEO, 75-year-old Patrizio Bertelli is reported to intend his son Lorenzo to be in charge of the Italian fashion company within the next three years.

Patrizio Bertelli combines his entrepreneurial activity with cultural and sporting interests as Chairman of the America’s Cup team Luna Rossa.

In the 36th America’s Cup held in Auckland, New Zealand, Luna Rossa team won the Challenger Selection Series – the PRADA Cup – and went on to win three races in the final match against the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand.

This is the highest result ever achieved by an Italian boat in the history of Cup, and the best ever by a challenger not winning the America’s Cup.

There are rumours of at least two other challengers expected before entries close on 31 July 2022.

The announcement of the Cup venue and approximate event dates is expected by end of March 2022.

The 37th America’s Cup Match is scheduled to take place in 2024.

