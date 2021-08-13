International Moth UK Nationals – Day 2 ups the ante

Day 2 of the Wetsuit Outlet UK Moth Nationals and Dan Ward keeps his lead after two more races on Friday.

The stronger conditions – 15 to 20 knot South Westerlies and a difficult chop – meant that some 15 boats stayed on the shore, and a few more retired as the day wore on.

Dave Hivey (2, 3) and Jim McMillan (1, 7) were able to discard their day 1 BFD penalties and move into second and third places respectively.

Now just four points off Ward, who added a 6 and 1 to finish the day counting a 2, 3, 1, 1 after discarding a sixth place.

The arrival of Hivey and McMillan in the podium places upped the ante and shifted everyone else down.

Eddie Bridle (9, 12) dropped to fifth, and Paul Gliddon (4, 4) to fourth . . . setting some sort of record with five, fourth place finishes.

James Gray (10,2) and Alex Adams (3, 9) stayed in the top mix, but after that it looks like a tough weekend.

Wetsuit Outlet UK Moth Nationals – Day 2 after 5 races, 1 discard (46 entries)

1st 4636 Dan Ward – Stokes Bay SC 2 3 1 6 1 – – 7 pts

2nd 4817 David Hivey – WPNSA 46 1 5 2 3 – – 11 pts

3rd 4813 Jim McMillan – Netley SC 46 2 6 1 7 – – 16 pts

4th 4637 Paul Gliddon – Netley SC 4 4 4 4 4 – – 16 pts

5th 4826 Eddie Bridle – Brightlingsea SC 1 7 2 9 12 – – 19 pts

6th 4548 James Gray – Stokes Bay SC 3 5 12 10 2 – – 20 pts

7th 4546 Alex Adams – WPNSA 7 7 3 3 9 – – 20 pts

8th 4717 Dominic Hutton – Stokes Bay SC 5 13 10 11 6 – – 32 pts

9th 4869 Ben Clegg – Brightlingsea SC 12 9 22 14 10 – – 45 pts

10th 4635 Jack Wetherell – WPNSA 8 23 7 7 46 – – 45 pts

11th 4533 Christian Hamilton – Netley Sc 10 32 14 13 8 – – 45 pts

12th 4386 Andy Jeffries – Eastbourne SC 13 25 11 12 11 – – 47 pts

13th 4837 Doug Pybus – QMSC 23 12 8 17 46 – – 60 pts

14th 4715 Billy Vennis-Ozanne – WPNSA 9 33 15 21 15 – – 60 pts

15th 4509 Jason Belben – Stokes Bay SC 46 6 46 8 5 – – 65 pts

16th 4442 Paul Jenkins – Eastbourne SC 17 20 21 16 14 – – 67 pts

17th 4522 Josie Gliddon – Netley SC 15 15 18 20 23 – – 68 pts

18th 4766 Mike Lennon – HISC 6 8 9 46 46 – – 69 pts

19th 3980 Ed Redfearn – BSC 19 16 16 19 21 – – 70 pts

20th 4807 James Ross – Netley SC 25 14 17 28 17 – – 73 pts

21st 4048 Joe Adams – Oxford SC 24 19 24 18 13 – – 74 pts

22nd 4765 Jeremy Hartley – Stokes Bay SC 22 24 46 15 16 – – 77 pts

23rd 4780 James Phare – QMSC 14 12 26 26 46 – – 78 pts

24th 4705 Kyle Stoneham – WPNSA 46 18 13 5 46 – – 82 pts

25th 4669 Steve McLean – HISC 31 31 28 23 19 – – 101 pts

Full results available here . . .

