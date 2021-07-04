Liberty Bitcoin Moth Cup – Slingsby dominates

Australian Tom Slingsby dominated the third day of Foiling Week and the Liberty Bitcoin Moth Cup on Lake Garda.

The Olympic Gold Medallist and current Moth World Champion, took three wins and discarded a second place in the four races, to take a ten point overall lead.

Tita Ruggero of Italy moved into second place with 16 points, still without a race win, while another Italian superstar, Francesco Bruni, finished the day with a win to take third place with 21 points.

The 19 year old Nicolai Jacobsen from the Royal Hong Kong YC, who won the opening race of the event, slips to fourth overall with 22 points.

Best placed Brit is Chris Jeeves in 35th place.

Paul Goodison is not competing, presumably due to his SailGP duties with the British team in Plymouth, UK, in two weeks time.

Liberty Bitcoin Moth Cup – Leaders after 8 races, 2 discard (57 entries)

1st AUS 1 Tom SLINGSBY – – -3 1 1 1 1 1 1 -2 – – 6 pts

2nd ITA 26 Ruggero TITA – – DNC 2 2 -9 2 5 2 3 – – 16 pts

3rd ITA 5 Francesco BRUNI – – -9 4 -5 2 5 4 5 1 – – 21 pts

4th HKG 4805 Nicolai JACOBSEN – – 1 5 4 3 4 -8 -6 5 – – 22 pts

5th FRA 4775 Aymeric ARTHAUD – – DNC UFD 12 7 7 2 3 4 – – 35 pts

6th ITA 4641 Fabio FUMAGALLI – – -14 12 6 4 8 6 -14 7 – – 43 pts

7th ITA 4448 Francesco BIANCHI – – -34 11 11 5 -18 9 4 6 – – 46 pts

8th POL 4831 Robert GRACZYK – – 7 9 -13 10 9 -11 9 9 – – 53 pts

9th ITA 4689 Simone SALVA’ – – 4 7 15 6 13 10 DNC -38 – – 55 pts

10th ITA 4748 Marco LANULFI – – 6 16 UFD 8 6 UFD 7 15 – – 58 pts

Foiling Week – Waszp leaders after 8 races, 2 discard (31 entries)

1st NED 101 Paul HAMEETEMAN – WV Zierikzee – – 7 pts

2nd IRL 2987 Charles CULLEN – Royal St. George YC – – 16 pts

3rd ITA 2575 Enzio SAVOINI – YACHT CLUB IMPERIA – – 21 pts

4th DEN 2817 Jeppe BORCH – Royal Danish Yachtclub – – 25 pts

5th ITA 2580 Emanuele SAVOINI – YACHT CLUB IMPERIA – – 28 pts

6th ITA 2418 Michele MEOTTO – YACHT CLUB LIGNANO – – 37 pts

Full results available here . . .