RORC adapt France bound races following border restrictions

Following the French Government declaring restricted travel between the UK and France, the RORC has updated the Rolex Fastnet Race fleet and its other applicable races likely to be affected.

The French Government has imposed a 7-day isolation period on travellers from the UK, with no mention of how long these restrictions may be imposed.

Upcoming RORC events likely to be affected include the Morgan Cup Race heading to Guernsey on Friday 11 June, and the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race on Friday 9 July. 2021.

The Morgan Cup Race was originally heading to Guernsey, with a finish in St Peters Port, however with the uncertainty around entry in the Channel Islands, the RORC Committee, in consultation with local authorities, have moved the finish to Dartmouth, UK.

The Cowes Dinard St Malo Race in July has also seen some subtle changes to accommodate fleets on both sides of the Channel. With the uncertainty around entry into France, the RORC Race team are currently formulating a plan to run a continuation race.

After the finish mark for the traditional finish line outside St Malo, competing boats will be able to continue on for a race back to the UK. It is anticipated that many crews will take up this option and continuing to prepare and notch up valuable qualification mileage.

The next edition of the Rolex Fastnet Race will start on Sunday 8 August and for the first time in its history, the race will finish in Cherbourg, France.

Race Director, Chris Stone commented that they remain hopeful that they will have little impact on the race and how they are able to welcome the fleet in Cherbourg.

The RORC will advise on issues and alternative arrangements, if necessary while hoping for a rapid evolution of the Covid-19 restrictions recently announced.

