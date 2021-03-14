America’s Cup – Day 5 racing set on the ‘back paddock’

When it comes to pressure, there’s plenty of it as Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli head back out onto the race course which for Monday will be area E, better known locally as the ‘back paddock’.

Monday’s overall weather picture starts with the Southern Ocean weather system that has slowly been tracking its way to the east and is now pulling in an easterly gradient breeze over the Auckland region.

As the land heats up the result is expected to be a northeasterly breeze of 11-13 knots that remains steady in strength throughout the afternoon.

America’s Cup Regatta director Iain Murray, “I am expecting to set the course up on 025 degrees but I wouldn’t be surprised if the direction moved around further to the left through the day.”

And while the conditions look solid for the afternoon, from what we have seen so far this wind speed is also in the range where both boats are evenly matched suggesting that another day of close racing is in store.

The Match will resume Monday at 16:15 NZT time (03:15 UK time) weather permitting, with races 7 and 8.

Races are each day until either Emirates Team New Zealand or Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli reach seven wins.

BBC TV in the UK is showing the racing from 03:00 hrs UK. It is then available on the Red Button One at 07:00 hrs UK and at 22:30 hrs UK.

All the AC36 matches are being shown live on Sky TV between 05:00 and 07:00 hrs UK time, from Wednesday.

The America’s Cup YouTube channel also has a free live stream in the UK.