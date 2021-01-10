Winning Group take 18ft Skiff lead subject to protest

18ft Skiff racing resumed after the Christmas-New Year break, with race 5 of the 2020-2021 NSW 18ft Skiff Championship on Sydney Harbour.

The defending champion, Winning Group of John Winning Jr, Seve Jarvin and Sam Newton, were never headed, recording a comfortable victory over the Smeg team of Michael Coxon, Ricky Bridge and Trent Barnabas.

In third place were Oak Double Bay-4 Pines of Aron Everett, Courtney Mahar and Charlie Gundy, ahead of a dramatic finish in which Yandoo of John Winning crossed the finish just one second ahead of Nick Daly’s Bird and Bear.

Series leader tech2 was involved in a collision with Smeg at the first mark, resulting in tech2 being forced out of the race with a broken wing.

Tech2 team has lodged a protest seeking redress.

Winning Group take a provisional overal lead going into next Sunday’s final race, three points clear of Tech2.

The re-sail of Race 2 of the NSW Championship, in conjunction with Race 1 of the Australian Championship, will be conducted next Sunday 17 January 17.

Frank Quealey