The Kiwi America’s Cup victory that never was!

In his latest PlantSail video report, Matt Sheahan looks at how a tiny New Zealand boating club with a car for a clubhouse got its name on the world’s oldest international sporting trophy in 1989.

Throughout 170 years, the battle for the America’s Cup has delivered plenty of fascinating stories about people and their campaigns, but there are few stranger tales than this.

According to what is engraved on the Cup, New Zealand were winners in . . . 1989, 1995, 2000 and 2017.

So how come they only claim three America’s Cup victories?

Matt heads to the site of the story to see for himself and to recount this extraordinary America’s Cup victory.



He also considers how far things have come with the AC75s since designers ditched 20 tonnes of lead and allowed their boats to fly.

And while the boat speeds between the current boats and NZL60, the Cup winning yacht of 2000 are worlds apart, the physical concepts are closer than you might think.

Plus, Steve Ancsell reports on the deep ocean stage of the Vendée Globe as the leaders round the infamous Cape Horn.

