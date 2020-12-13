Sail Sydney provides some fleet racing for Aussie Olympic Squad

Sail Sydney completed Sunday on a sunny Sydney Harbour with the Australian Sailing Team making the most of some fleet sailing.

The Australian Sailing Team and Australian Sailing Squad athletes won all five Olympic classes.

Jake Lilley won every race in the Finn class ahead of the 2007 World Champion Rafa Trujillo, while Matt Wearn topped the mixed Laser Radial class (no men’s Laser fleet) with Emma Plasschaert first women and third in the overall results.

In the 49er fleets, Will and Sam Phillips won the men’s 49er, while Tess Lloyd and Jaime Ryan took the 49erFX fleet win.

That just left the small Nacra17 class, which was a win for Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin.

There were some bigger fleets for the non-Olympic classes.

Ashlee and Brayden Daunt taking the 29er, Bridget Conrad and India Gilbert the 420, Hamish Gilsenan won the Laser 4.7 and Archie Gargett and Bella Green the Nacra15.

There was also some board action, with Charlotte Wormald winning the Techno 293, Mitch Kruse the 293+ and Grae Morris the Wind Foiling event.

Next up for the Aussie sailors will be the two Sail Melbourne events, scheduled for 11 to 20 January 2021.

Full Sail Sydney results available here . . .