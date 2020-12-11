Vendee Globe – Peloton make gains on leader

Charlie Dalin on Apivia has seen his lead cut to 134 nm as his speed drops to just 8 knots Friday morning.

Finally blessed with good conditions in the south Indian ocean the peloton, the group which are chasing leaders Charlie Dalin (Apivia) and Thomas Ruyant (LinkedOut) have the best speeds overnight.

They have been making between 19 and 22 knots while Dalin, in an irregular wind flow, has been making just 10-12 knots – perhaps Dalin has been dealing with any technical damage after the big storm earlier in the week.

Ruyant meantime is always lacking power on starboard gybe after losing his port foil.

In the SW’ly breeze the leaders are aiming at the Antarctic Exclusion Zone where they will gybe and then cross he longitude of the Cape of Good Hope on Sunday night.

Yannick Bestaven, Jean Le Cam, Benjamin Dutreux, Damien Seguin, Boris Herrmann, and even slightly behind, Isabelle Joschke and Giancarlo Pedote have been making close to 20kts, although they have slowed this morning.

Back in 20th place, Manuel Cousin (GROUPE SÉTIN) has taken advantage of light wind conditions and worked all night to remove his cracked rudder from its housing and carry out repairs. He should resume his race as soon as possible.

Vendée Globe Leaders – Day 34 – Fri 11 Dec – 08:00 hrs UK

1st FRA Charlie Dalin – APIVIA – 14,181 nm to finish – sailing at 8 knots

2nd FRA Thomas Ruyant – LinkedOut – 134 nm

3rd FRA Yannick Bestaven – Maître CoQ IV – 161 nm

4th FRA Jean Le Cam – Yes we Cam! – 244 nm

5th FRA Benjamin DUTREUX – OMIA – WATER FAMILY – 250 nm

6th FRA Louis Burton – BUREAU VALLEE 2 – 259 nm

7th FRA Damien Seguin – GROUPE APICIL – 268 nm

8th FRA Boris Herrmann – SEAEXPLORER – 287 nm

9th FRA Isabelle JOSCHKE – MACSF – 348 nm

10th FRA Giancarlo Pedote – PRYSMIAN GROUP – 416 nm

GBR:

19th GBR Pip Hare – Medallia – 2625 nm

23rd GBR Miranda Merron – Campagne de France – 3311 nm

Retired:

Nicolas Troussel, Alex Thomson, Kevin Escoffier, Alex Thomson, Sebastien Simon, Sam Davies

