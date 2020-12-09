Stars and Stripes Team USA – That’s all folks!

Stars and Stripes Team USA have apparently made it official with an announcement that they are out of the 36th America’s Cup.

Having never made it to Auckland or managed to build a boat, the Stars and Stripes team representing Long Beach YC, and co-founded by Mike Buckley and Taylor Canfield, have bowed to the inevitable . . .

In a letter to its members, Long Beach YC has announced that it has formally withdrawn from the current America’s Cup event.

They acknowledged the tremendous effort put in by the club and look forward to take what they’ve learned from the effort into the future.

The team recently attempted to use the Team New Zealand’s first boat, but the Arbitration Panel ruled out that out.

Having run out of any other ideas, they have finally withdrawn.

