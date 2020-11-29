Giles Scott – We can really focus in on trying to win this thing, this time round

Britannia’s tactician Giles Scott joined the British America’s Cup team in Bermuda . . . and is using the adversity of Bermuda as the driving force in Auckland.

Scott . . . For me personally the Bermuda cup was a bit more about proving where we could get to from where we started.

It was a bit odd there because we knew we were a little bit behind the curve.

It was a bit of an odd time, but I think it brought the team really close together.

I supose it was a bit of an uphill struggle and I supose going through a bit of adversity together helped.



Hopefully, those foundations are done and behind us now and were in a position where we can really focus in on trying to win this thing, this time round . . .

On the books I’m a tactician but on this boat I do a range of rolls from grinding a bit of steering, tactical help, bit of performance help, so yea there’s a lot for me to get my teeth into, which I really enjoy

Giles Scott has his sights set on making history by winning the 36th America’s Cup for Britain with INEOS Team UK in Auckland, followed up by winning the last ever Finn gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

